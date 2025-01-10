Plan Your Spiritual Journey to Maha Kumbh 2025
Here's How to Book ITDC Luxury Camps Managed by Zenith Hospitality.
Noida, India, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Millions of pilgrims, saints, and seekers go from all over the world to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, which is more than simply an event. It is a transcendent journey of faith, spirituality, and culture. One of humanity's biggest gatherings, this magnificent festival is slated to take place in Prayagraj (Allahabad) in 2025.
Maha Kumbh Mela occurs every 12 years at the sacred confluence of three holy rivers: Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati in Prayagraj. It is believed that during this time, the waters are charged with divine energy, cleansing the soul of all sins and leading to spiritual liberation.
Facilities Available in ITDC Luxury Camps Managed by Zenith Hospitality
- Comfortable, fire-resistant tents for a secure and enjoyable stay are available at Deluxe, Premium, and Super Premium Camps.
- 24/7 Security
- Buffet & Catering Services
- Medical Facilities
- Facilities for yoga, spa treatments, and cycling
- Room Size: Spacious rooms with 550 Sq Ft of space.
- Free Wifi
- Climate Control
- In Room Heater
- Breakfast
- Pick Up & Drop
How to Book Your Stay at ITDC Luxury Camps
- Visit the Official Website: Go to http://Kumbhcity.itdc.co.in
Click "Continue": On the homepage of the Maha Kumbh section choose Date From - Date to, click on the "Continue" button to proceed with your booking.
- Enter Accommodation Details: Fill in the number of rooms and guests, & choose your camp type (Deluxe, Premium, Super Premium).
- Provide Personal Information: Complete your booking by adding your name, contact number, email address, & any specific requirements you may have.
- Make the Payment: Select your preferred payment method (credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking) & ensure the payment amount matches your selection.
- Receive Confirmation: Once the payment is processed, you will receive a confirmation email & SMS with all the booking details.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: ITDC Luxury Camps Costs
The ITDC Camps offers three categories of accommodation at the Maha Kumbh 2025, each with different pricing options, as follows:
Deluxe Suite Camp
Price: ₹14,000/night (₹21,000 during Shahi Snan dates)
Features:
- Spacious tent with neo-ethnic interiors
- Private bathroom with all modern amenities
- Sit-out verandah and tasteful furnishings
- Free Wi-Fi, breakfast included
Premium Suite Camp
Price: ₹20,000/night (₹30,000 during Shahi Snan dates)
Features:
- Charming cottages with private courtyards
- Elegant interiors with traditional Indian design
- Climate control, laundry facilities, and breakfast included
Super Premium Suite Camp
Price: ₹30,000/night (₹45,000 during Shahi Snan dates)
Features:
- Luxuriously furnished tents with king-size beds and breakfast included
- En-suite bathrooms with high-end toiletries
- Airport/railway station pick-up service
- Daily fruit basket, bathrobes, & room slippers
All our camps provide additional services like laundry, parking, & 24/7 assistance to ensure a hassle-free experience
Contact
Paras Maheshwari
+919240233200
https://www.zenithholidays.com/
