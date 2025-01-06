Solaris Partners Eyes Acquisition and Investment Targets Across Key Global Markets
US private investment firm Solaris Partners is actively pursuing investment and acquisition targets in North America, Australia, Western Europe, Central Europe and South America. The firm is eyeing corporate divestitures, special situations, private sales, time-sensitive or complex opportunities and distressed assets seeking recapitalization or restructuring.
New York, NY, January 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Solaris Partners, a prominent private investment firm specializing in strategic investments across high-growth sectors, is actively seeking acquisition and investment opportunities across North America, Australia, Western Europe, Central Europe, and South America as part of its expansion and diversification strategy.
The Solaris Partners management team has a track record of successful transactions in industries such as technology, media, industrials, consumer, healthcare and energy, and is focused on identifying businesses that demonstrate strong growth potential, need innovative funding solutions, and have a commitment to sustainable development. The firm aims to partner with businesses and management teams that align with its values of operational excellence, long-term value creation, and transformative impact.
Solaris Partners is broadening its international footprint by targeting key regions where it sees significant growth prospects. The firm is particularly interested in companies with proven business models and scalability that can benefit from operational enhancements, strategic guidance, and capital infusion.
The firm is eyeing corporate divestitures, special situations, private sales, time-sensitive or complex opportunities and distressed assets seeking recapitalization or restructuring. Solaris Partner’s has considerable in-house cross-border legal expertise making it capable of executing on these transaction types.
Solaris Partners is targeting businesses in a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on:
- Technology: Companies at the forefront of software, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as the demand for technological solutions continues to grow globally.
- Clean Energy: Investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable technologies that align with the global shift toward decarbonization.
- Healthcare: Opportunities in digital health, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services that can benefit from innovation and operational improvements.
- Consumer Goods & Services: Businesses in retail, food and beverage, and lifestyle sectors that exhibit strong brand value, market position, and expansion potential.
Solaris Partners takes a long-term approach to investments, with a focus on developing strategic partnerships with portfolio companies to drive growth and innovation. The firm is committed to working closely with management teams to unlock their full potential, optimize operations, and pursue market-leading positions.
The firms private capital division, Solaris Private, has recently opened offices in Australia and made key appointments to enable the firm to expand its international reach. Solaris Private gives private clients seeking access to investment opportunities in burgeoning private credit space which has quadrupled in the past decade to US$2.1 trillion in 2023 (IMF 2024).
The Solaris Partners management team has a track record of successful transactions in industries such as technology, media, industrials, consumer, healthcare and energy, and is focused on identifying businesses that demonstrate strong growth potential, need innovative funding solutions, and have a commitment to sustainable development. The firm aims to partner with businesses and management teams that align with its values of operational excellence, long-term value creation, and transformative impact.
Solaris Partners is broadening its international footprint by targeting key regions where it sees significant growth prospects. The firm is particularly interested in companies with proven business models and scalability that can benefit from operational enhancements, strategic guidance, and capital infusion.
The firm is eyeing corporate divestitures, special situations, private sales, time-sensitive or complex opportunities and distressed assets seeking recapitalization or restructuring. Solaris Partner’s has considerable in-house cross-border legal expertise making it capable of executing on these transaction types.
Solaris Partners is targeting businesses in a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on:
- Technology: Companies at the forefront of software, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as the demand for technological solutions continues to grow globally.
- Clean Energy: Investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable technologies that align with the global shift toward decarbonization.
- Healthcare: Opportunities in digital health, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services that can benefit from innovation and operational improvements.
- Consumer Goods & Services: Businesses in retail, food and beverage, and lifestyle sectors that exhibit strong brand value, market position, and expansion potential.
Solaris Partners takes a long-term approach to investments, with a focus on developing strategic partnerships with portfolio companies to drive growth and innovation. The firm is committed to working closely with management teams to unlock their full potential, optimize operations, and pursue market-leading positions.
The firms private capital division, Solaris Private, has recently opened offices in Australia and made key appointments to enable the firm to expand its international reach. Solaris Private gives private clients seeking access to investment opportunities in burgeoning private credit space which has quadrupled in the past decade to US$2.1 trillion in 2023 (IMF 2024).
Contact
Solaris PartnersContact
Dale Costa
+13322784445
www.solarispartners.com
Dale Costa
+13322784445
www.solarispartners.com
Categories