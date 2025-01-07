Marriage Counselor and Psychologist Shivani Misri Sadhoo Conducts Stress Management Master Class for IIHM Students
New Delhi,, KS, January 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marriage Counselor and Psychologist Shivani Misri Sadhoo conducted an impactful Stress Management Master Class for students of the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) at their Delhi campus. The workshop, held on December 19, 2024, aimed to equip students with practical strategies to manage stress effectively, especially in the high-pressure environment of the hospitality industry.
Ms. Sadhoo, a Gottman-certified Level 3 Counselor and a leading expert in the field of marriage and relationship counseling, drew upon her extensive experience to address the unique challenges faced by young professionals and students. With a focus on mental well-being, she delivered actionable insights on coping mechanisms, mindfulness practices, and building resilience.
“The hospitality industry is both rewarding and demanding. Students need to develop the right tools to handle stress effectively so they can excel in their careers without compromising their mental health,” said Shivani Misri Sadhoo during the session. “Workshops like these are essential to help the next generation thrive, both personally and professionally.”
The interactive session included guided exercises, open discussions, and real-life examples that resonated with the students. Attendees expressed their appreciation for the workshop, highlighting how it provided them with clarity and practical solutions to better manage their stress levels.
The Stress Management Master Class is part of Shivani Misri Sadhoo’s ongoing mission to promote mental well-being and create awareness about the importance of managing stress effectively. Through her practice, she has empowered countless individuals to lead balanced and fulfilling lives.
About Shivani Misri Sadhoo:
Shivani Misri Sadhoo is the Founder of Saarthi Counseling Services and Healing Path. As a certified psychologist, relationship expert, and couples therapist in India, Shivani brings extensive training in behavior modification, counseling assessment, and neuro-linguistic programming to her practice.
Her expertise lies in addressing issues such as affairs, trust, communication, conflicting values, bereavement, grief, and loss. In addition to her post-graduate degree in counseling psychology, Shivani is a certified Level 3 trained Gottman Method Couples Therapist. She also holds certifications in Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and Emotionally Focused Therapy.
Shivani has contributed to a leading NGO crisis intervention center, helping individuals and couples who are depressed, suicidal, and distressed.
About IIHM
The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) is a prestigious member of the IndiSmart Group, a prominent conglomerate known for its operations in the hospitality sector through IndiSmart Hotels. Offering a comprehensive range of services in Hospitality Management Education, Training, and Consultancy across India and Southeast Asia, IIHM was established in 1994. As the first institution in India to offer a collegiate program in Hospitality Management, IIHM provides students with the opportunity to acquire globally recognized skills and earn an International Degree in Hospitality Management through its collaboration with The Tie-Up UK and the University of West London, London.
