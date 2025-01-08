Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "101 Observations," by Chris R Carling
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "101 Observations" – poems by Chris R Carling.
Oxford, United Kingdom, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About 101 Observations
A collection of over 75 poems from the pen and mind of Chris R Carling.
Some political, always analytical.
101 Observations is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800948990
108 pages
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.64 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DNN9XK7D
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/101OBS
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
A collection of over 75 poems from the pen and mind of Chris R Carling.
Some political, always analytical.
101 Observations is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800948990
108 pages
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.64 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DNN9XK7D
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/101OBS
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories