AAEON Introduces the NanoCOM-ADN: A Compact and Versatile COM Express Type 10 Module Built on the Alder Lake-N Platform
Exceptionally efficient without sacrificing performance, the NanoCOM-ADN offers robust connectivity and modular expansion.
Taipei, Taiwan, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AAEON (stock code: 6579), a leader in industrial embedded computing, has released the NanoCOM-ADN, a COM Express Mini Size Type 10 module equipped with Intel Atom® x7000E and Intel® Processor N-series CPUs.
The NanoCOM-ADN supports a broad selection of processors from the series, including the quad-core Intel Atom® x7425E (12W) and 8 core Intel® Core™ i3-N305 (15W). However, a notable inclusion is the Intel® Processor N97, which has proven to be a very popular choice among systems integrators given its low power consumption and high computing efficiency.
The NanoCOM-ADN improves on previous efficiency-focused Type 10 modules in its catalog, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x system memory, default -20°C to 70°C temperature tolerance range, and onboard TPM 2.0 being the most notable advancements. The module also boasts up to 64GB onboard eMMC storage, with additional storage available via two SATA 6Gb/s HDDs and four PCIe 3.0 slots.
Equipped with Intel® UHD Graphics, the NanoCOM-ADN supports DDI and LVDS displays — up to 3840 x 2160 and 1024 x 768, respectively — making it well-suited to digital signage, healthcare imaging, and machine vision applications.
The NanoCOM-ADN also hosts a broad range of configurable I/O options, including eight USB 2.0 and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a 2.5GbE LAN port for Intel® Ethernet Controller I226-V, and multiple serial interfaces including UART, GPIO, SMBus, and I2C.
With a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to 70°C and support for both Windows® 10/11 and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.4 (Kernel 6.5), the NanoCOM-ADN is a robust option both physically and with respect to OS compatibility. Adding to this, its compact 84mm x 55mm form factor and lightweight 0.15 lb. design make it friendly to space-constrained deployment in industrial, robotics, and edge computing.
For more information about the NanoCOM-ADN, please visit the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative directly.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
The NanoCOM-ADN supports a broad selection of processors from the series, including the quad-core Intel Atom® x7425E (12W) and 8 core Intel® Core™ i3-N305 (15W). However, a notable inclusion is the Intel® Processor N97, which has proven to be a very popular choice among systems integrators given its low power consumption and high computing efficiency.
The NanoCOM-ADN improves on previous efficiency-focused Type 10 modules in its catalog, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x system memory, default -20°C to 70°C temperature tolerance range, and onboard TPM 2.0 being the most notable advancements. The module also boasts up to 64GB onboard eMMC storage, with additional storage available via two SATA 6Gb/s HDDs and four PCIe 3.0 slots.
Equipped with Intel® UHD Graphics, the NanoCOM-ADN supports DDI and LVDS displays — up to 3840 x 2160 and 1024 x 768, respectively — making it well-suited to digital signage, healthcare imaging, and machine vision applications.
The NanoCOM-ADN also hosts a broad range of configurable I/O options, including eight USB 2.0 and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a 2.5GbE LAN port for Intel® Ethernet Controller I226-V, and multiple serial interfaces including UART, GPIO, SMBus, and I2C.
With a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to 70°C and support for both Windows® 10/11 and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.4 (Kernel 6.5), the NanoCOM-ADN is a robust option both physically and with respect to OS compatibility. Adding to this, its compact 84mm x 55mm form factor and lightweight 0.15 lb. design make it friendly to space-constrained deployment in industrial, robotics, and edge computing.
For more information about the NanoCOM-ADN, please visit the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative directly.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
Categories