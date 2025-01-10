Author Jimmy Schaefer’s New Book, "Political Suicide," is a Bold Examination of Humanity’s Destructive Forces That Exposes the Dark Side of Politics and Racism
Recent release “Political Suicide” from Page Publishing author Jimmy Schaefer is a gripping novel that challenges readers to reflect on the consequences of division and intolerance. Diving into a world fraught with political and racial tension, Schaefer’s writing explores the destructive forces of politics and racism that drive humanity to commit unthinkable wrongs.
Kiheiv, HI, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jimmy Schaefer, a self-taught writer who worked in construction for many years, has completed his new book, “Political Suicide”: a powerful book that presents a stark portrayal of a world unraveling under the weight of political and racial division, offering a compelling critique of humanity’s darkest impulses.
Schaefer writes, “Political Suicide concerns racism, nationalism, government overreach, climate change, and war; it starts in an insignificant town but one with substantial importance on the global scene because it is the home and proving grounds of the world’s largest weapons manufacturer. And President Joe Crump is financially invested in their future.
"Tensions are high globally, both economically and socially, with the threat of war prominent. The story is synchronous with current humanity, although it was 15,000 years ago. The racial tension isn’t between skin color but of species—humans, Cro-Magnons, and Neanderthal. The characters’ names and places are all similar to our time and current situation, with a few simple spelling changes.
"During a time of chaos, the sub-species have organized a worldwide protest. The defense contractor has created the unthinkable—a genocide weapon. Every human government worldwide wants it but fears the geopolitical fallout from using it first.
Originally intended to be a fertilizer, the concoction was perverted into the ultimate supremacist dream, the ability to kill the enemy without harming oneself. However, after touting its attributes, they discovered its flaw. Not all humans are pure blood, including the president. There isn’t an antidote, and the side effects of the inbred are unknown.
"The inventors of the ‘fertilizer’ had quit the company years ago upon learning its intended use. Now the ‘Amorican’ government needs to track them down and force them to finish what they started because the evil device has been sold to the ‘Uropans’ to use on an uprising in ‘Aprika.’
"The inventors formulate an antidote to the weaponized version’s effects and smuggle it away from the feds right as the war breaks out. It isn’t perfect; it will only save a select few. Read Political Suicide to find out who.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jimmy Schaefer’s riveting tale portrays a society where economic disparities and political decisions lead to unprecedented divisions, revealing the unsettling justifications that drive humans to commit egregious wrongs. Expertly paced and insightful, Schaefer’s exploration of these themes is both a reflection on contemporary issues and a warning of the potential consequences of unchecked divisiveness.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Political Suicide” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
