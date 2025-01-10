Author Jimmy Schaefer’s New Book, "Political Suicide," is a Bold Examination of Humanity’s Destructive Forces That Exposes the Dark Side of Politics and Racism

Recent release “Political Suicide” from Page Publishing author Jimmy Schaefer is a gripping novel that challenges readers to reflect on the consequences of division and intolerance. Diving into a world fraught with political and racial tension, Schaefer’s writing explores the destructive forces of politics and racism that drive humanity to commit unthinkable wrongs.