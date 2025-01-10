Author Ansherea James’s New Book, "Little Black Dress," Takes Readers on a Journey Through One Woman’s Closet to Discover Her Secrets, Truths, and Journey of Resilience
Recent release “Little Black Dress” from Page Publishing author Ansherea James is a compelling narrative that explores the various facets of life through the metaphor of a wardrobe staple, revealing profound insights into love, rage, forgiveness, and self-discovery. Through her poignant narrative, Ansherea explores the complexities of relationships and personal growth with honesty and grace.
Farmers Branch, TX, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ansherea James, an artist who majored in theater and minored in vocal music at the Denver School of the Arts, has completed her new book, “Little Black Dress”: a poignant and deeply personal exploration of life's complexities woven through the metaphor of a timeless fashion icon, delving into the depths of human emotions to present a candid reflection on relationships, resilience, and learning to overcome the trials that life often presents.
“‘Little Black Dress’ is a book written to express sovereignty in finding truths,” writes Ansherea. “As with any event, a little black dress is always deemed appropriate. We can dress it up with accessories or dress it down with a funky pair of tennis shoes.
“We all have an assortment of clothing in our closets, and it’s time to rid our closets of their secrets. This is a true story of my life and my perception of relationships and events.
“This book has given me a chance to fashion my tattered dresses while blooming the ball gown and its splendor. A story of love, rage, brokenness, and forgiveness.
“Take a walk with me and journey through my lens. We have now been given a voice even when we felt we had no choice. No more submission to silence, no more lies, no more hiding, I am free.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ansherea James’s engaging tale invites readers on a journey that spans flashbacks to pivotal moments and revelations that shape the author’s path forward, revealing the depths of her soul with every page. Through “Little Black Dress,” Ansherea shares thought-provoking insights and reflections that will resonate deeply with readers seeking authenticity and empowerment, offering solace and inspiration to experience the transformative power of truth.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Little Black Dress” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
