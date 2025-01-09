Author R. A. Guliuzza’s New Book, “The Adventures of Niffy and Biffy: Your Favorite Clowns Explore Their Town,” Follows Two Clowns on a Series of Delightful Escapades

Recently released “The Adventures of Niffy and Biffy: Your Favorite Clowns Explore Their Town” from Covenant Books author R. A. Guliuzza is a charming tale that follows Niffy and Biffy, clowns from the Romanian circus, as they set off on a series of fun adventures around their town to learn and explore in the special way that only clowns can.