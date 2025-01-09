Author R. A. Guliuzza’s New Book, “The Adventures of Niffy and Biffy: Your Favorite Clowns Explore Their Town,” Follows Two Clowns on a Series of Delightful Escapades
Recently released “The Adventures of Niffy and Biffy: Your Favorite Clowns Explore Their Town” from Covenant Books author R. A. Guliuzza is a charming tale that follows Niffy and Biffy, clowns from the Romanian circus, as they set off on a series of fun adventures around their town to learn and explore in the special way that only clowns can.
Everett, WA, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- R. A. Guliuzza, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who lives in Washington State with his wife, Lea, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Niffy and Biffy: Your Favorite Clowns Explore Their Town”: a captivating assortment of stories that centers around two Romanian clowns who embark on a series of hilarious and educational escapades to see their town through their own unique lens.
“Step into the adventures of Niffy and Biffy, clowns from a Romanian circus, who explore their town and discover how much fun exploring can be,” writes Mr. Guliuzza. “From a hilarious adventure exploring the dark to a fun road trip to the local planetarium to learn about the stars and planets, Niffy and Biffy will keep you laughing and wondering what the next adventure will entail.
“This is the perfect book to use for telling bedtime stories to your children and making Niffy and Biffy a part of your children’s imagination. We are so happy to share these adventures with you and your family and hope they bring laughter and joy to all who venture inside this book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, R. A. Guliuzza’s new book originated as tales the author used to share as bedtime stories with his children, which he is now delighted to share with readers from all walks of life. With colorful artwork to help bring Mr. Guliuzza’s series to life, “The Adventures of Niffy and Biffy: Your Favorite Clowns Explore Their Town” is sure to captivate readers, inviting them to become friends with Niffy and Biffy and to share in their wonderful journeys around their town. There are few things more precious in this life than the imagination of a child, and the stories in this book will stimulate that part of your child’s life for years to come.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Niffy and Biffy: Your Favorite Clowns Explore Their Town” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
