Author Alica Ketchem’s New Book, "From Ants to Zebras," is a Charming Tale That Takes Readers on an Educational Journey Through Both the Animal Kingdom and the Alphabet
Recent release “From Ants to Zebras” from Covenant Books author Alica Ketchem is an adorable and educational tale that guides readers on a journey through the English alphabet. With each letter corresponding to an animal, “From Ants to Zebras” will not only help readers discover a love of language, but also discover the joys of the animal kingdom.
Sharpsburg, KY, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alica Ketchem, a retired civil engineer who spent thirty-nine years with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, has completed her new book, “From Ants to Zebras”: a tale designed to help readers learn all about the alphabet and various animals from all different kinds of environments.
“‘From Ants to Zebras’ is a journey through an alphabet of animals,” writes Ketchem. “Whimsical poetry and light-hearted illustrations describe familiar creatures, such as the cat, lion, and raccoon; and less common animals, such as the hedgehog, jellyfish, newt, and vulture.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alica Ketchem’s new book is a delightful guide that will help readers of all ages gain a deeper appreciation of letters as well as insights into the habits and behaviors of animals. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Alica’s work to life, “From Ants to Zebras” is sure to be the perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers can purchase “From Ants to Zebras” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
