Author Shannon Popa’s New Book, "Farrah Frog Learns to Read," is a Charming Story of a Young Frog Who, Through Perseverance and Hard Work, Discovers the Joys of Reading
Recent release “Farrah Frog Learns to Read” from Covenant Books author Shannon Popa tells the story of a young frog who is scared to go to school because she doesn’t know how to read. However, with the help of her parents and teacher, Farrah develops the skills she needs to read, opening her up to a whole world of new possibilities.
Lakeland, FL, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shannon Popa, whose many roles include wife, mother, Nana, teacher/trainer, certified safety professional, and board member on her homeowner’s association, has completed her new book, “Farrah Frog Learns to Read”: a riveting story of a timid little frog who gains confidence as she finally learns how to read with the help of those around her.
Originally from Arkansas, author Shannon Popa and her husband, John, moved to Lakeland, Florida, in 2017 where they live with their cat, Belle. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration in management and an associate’s degree in occupational safety and health. After homeschooling her children when they were young, she embarked on a career in safety, working to ensure employees go home safely every day. She now works as a senior safety consultant, influencing many companies to improve safety for their employees.
“‘Farrah Frog Learns to Read’ is a heartwarming tale that celebrates the power of perseverance and the magic of learning,” writes Shannon. “With support from her parents and her teacher, Farrah Frog learns that with the right tools and determination, even she can learn to read. The rules shared in this book will encourage young students and strengthen their understanding of phonics.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shannon Popa’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Farrah’s journey to learn the basics of reading, thus leading to a stronger sense of self and understanding of the world around her. With colorful artwork to help bring Popa’s story to life, “Farrah Frog Learns to Read” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers can purchase “Farrah Frog Learns to Read” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
