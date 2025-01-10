Author Shannon Popa’s New Book, "Farrah Frog Learns to Read," is a Charming Story of a Young Frog Who, Through Perseverance and Hard Work, Discovers the Joys of Reading

Recent release “Farrah Frog Learns to Read” from Covenant Books author Shannon Popa tells the story of a young frog who is scared to go to school because she doesn’t know how to read. However, with the help of her parents and teacher, Farrah develops the skills she needs to read, opening her up to a whole world of new possibilities.