Author Kenny Rayho’s New Book, “The Adventures of Little Larry: Louie Learns a Lesson,” is a Charming Tale of Two Barnyard Friends Who Discover What Matters Most in Life
Recent release “The Adventures of Little Larry: Louie Learns a Lesson” from Covenant Books author Kenny Rayho is a captivating story that centers around Little Larry, a donkey, and his friend, Little Louie, who disagree on what matters most in life. But with the help of a wiser loved one, they discover a heartwarming truth.
Kodak, TN, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kenny Rayho, a loving husband and father who has always centered Christ in his life, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Little Larry: Louie Learns a Lesson”: an adorable story that follows a donkey and a lamb who discover an important lesson about what truly matters in life.
“This is a story of two best friends who play together and also share chores,” writes Rayho. “When one of the friends begins to wonder about what matters most, they both seem unsure. With the help of a wise loved one, the two friends soon find the answer.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kenny Rayho’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Little Larry and Little Louie’s adventures and the important lessons they learn along the way.
With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Brandy Rayho, the author’s wife, “The Adventures of Little Larry: Louie Learns a Lesson” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a vital addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Little Larry: Louie Learns a Lesson” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
