Author Kenny Rayho’s New Book, “The Adventures of Little Larry: Louie Learns a Lesson,” is a Charming Tale of Two Barnyard Friends Who Discover What Matters Most in Life

Recent release “The Adventures of Little Larry: Louie Learns a Lesson” from Covenant Books author Kenny Rayho is a captivating story that centers around Little Larry, a donkey, and his friend, Little Louie, who disagree on what matters most in life. But with the help of a wiser loved one, they discover a heartwarming truth.