Author Dwayne Williams’s New Book, "Twisted," is a Powerful Tale Inspired by the Author’s Life That Follows One Man’s Rise from a Life of Crime to the Straight and Narrow

Recent release “Twisted” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dwayne Williams is a compelling novel based on true events that follows the author’s journey from running the streets to reclaiming his life. Revealing how growing up without a father impacted his life choices, Williams reveals how he found a way to break free from his criminal past.