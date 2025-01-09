Author Dwayne Williams’s New Book, "Twisted," is a Powerful Tale Inspired by the Author’s Life That Follows One Man’s Rise from a Life of Crime to the Straight and Narrow
Recent release “Twisted” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dwayne Williams is a compelling novel based on true events that follows the author’s journey from running the streets to reclaiming his life. Revealing how growing up without a father impacted his life choices, Williams reveals how he found a way to break free from his criminal past.
Cleveland, OH, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dwayne Williams has completed his new book, “Twisted”: a stirring tale that follows the author as he, after years of a life of crime, finally makes the bold decision to escape his gang and find a way to start over, free from the sins of his past for a brighter future.
“This narrative was made from the east side of Cleveland murders and my lifestyle, of coming up without a father,” writes Williams. “The streets became my family, leading me into a life of crime. I also murdered people and sold drugs. It also talks about crackheads and how the neighborhoods are closing down. Additionally, it explains how I took the money from drugs and the hits for murder and started a good life.
“This book that I created and wrote is based on my past. About 80 percent of it is true, and the other 20 percent consists of stories from my friends who also did dirt with me and are no longer with us. I changed the names to protect their identities.
“We lived all over the city of Cleveland: Woodland, the Projects, Beaver, Sixty-First St. Clair, East Cleveland, Ansel Road, Sixty-First and Superior, W. Twenty-Fifth, Riverside projects, and the prisons that we shared together: Lancaster, Mansfield, Belmont, Marion, Madison Camp. We started off as Baby BCOs and became GDs.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dwayne Williams’s riveting memoir will transport readers as they follow Williams’s journey to freedom from a dangerous lifestyle of drugs and murder. Deeply personal and candid, “Twisted” is sure to keep the pages turning, creating a spellbinding warning of how street life can forever change a person.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Twisted” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
