Author HSBW-MAP’s New Book, “Forgiveness,” is a Powerful and Compelling Account of One Woman’s Road to Forgiveness After a Shocking Betrayal from Her Husband
Recent release “Forgiveness” from Newman Springs Publishing author HSBW-MAP is a shocking tale that centers around a middle-aged woman from the Deep South who discovers a harrowing secret about her husband after catching him having an affair with her nephew. As she navigates this truth, she must figure out what she plans to do with her life and whether or not to show him forgiveness.
New York, NY, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HSBW-MAP has completed her new book, “Forgiveness”: a thought-provoking novel that follows a middle-aged woman whose life is upended after learning the truth about her husband, sending her on an introspective journey as she reflects on her grief, spirituality, and jealousy.
HSBW-MAP begins her tale, “I have been married for fourteen years, and this happened on April 20, 2010, at eleven thirty in the morning. I usually get up about 10:00 a.m., but it was raining, and I decided to sleep late. My husband noticed that I was going to sleep late. For some reason (unbeknownst to me), I got up (needed a cigarette) and started downstairs. When I got halfway downstairs, I heard Willington moaning in a sexual tone. I continued down stairs and walked into the den, and I saw Willington and Russell Jr. having sex. I was so damn shocked. They did not see me. They were going at it like dogs. Willington was facing the window, and Russell Jr. was at his back end. They were having sex like dogs; they were so into the act they did not see me.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, HSBW-MAP’s novel is a powerful look at the secret lives people often hide from those they claim to love, and the hurt and damage that can come about when those hidden details are discovered. Emotionally candid and raw, “Forgiveness” will challenge readers with each turn of the page, exploring just how much one can forgive before it all becomes too much.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Forgiveness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
