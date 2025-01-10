Author HSBW-MAP’s New Book, “Forgiveness,” is a Powerful and Compelling Account of One Woman’s Road to Forgiveness After a Shocking Betrayal from Her Husband

Recent release “Forgiveness” from Newman Springs Publishing author HSBW-MAP is a shocking tale that centers around a middle-aged woman from the Deep South who discovers a harrowing secret about her husband after catching him having an affair with her nephew. As she navigates this truth, she must figure out what she plans to do with her life and whether or not to show him forgiveness.