Author Ignatius Ward’s New Book, "Tunnel Vision," is a Powerful and Enlightening True Account of the Author’s Experiences While Incarcerated for Eight Years

Recent release “Tunnel Vision” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ignatius Ward is a harrowing account of the author’s experiences within jail from age seventeen to twenty-five, detailing the pain, suffering, violence, his attempts to help and save the lives of inmates, and the consequences he endured while locked up.