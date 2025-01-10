Author Ignatius Ward’s New Book, "Tunnel Vision," is a Powerful and Enlightening True Account of the Author’s Experiences While Incarcerated for Eight Years
Recent release “Tunnel Vision” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ignatius Ward is a harrowing account of the author’s experiences within jail from age seventeen to twenty-five, detailing the pain, suffering, violence, his attempts to help and save the lives of inmates, and the consequences he endured while locked up.
Hemet, CA, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ignatius Ward, a mechanic’s assistant in Riverside, California, has completed his new book, “Tunnel Vision”: a compelling and thought-provoking true account of what life behind bars is like as the author details his experiences while incarcerated for the better part of a decade and the lasting consequences his time in prison had on his life.
Born and raised in Riverside, California, author Ignatius Ward is one of eight children and has four brothers and three sisters. In his free time, his pastimes include reading, writing poems, fixing cars, traveling, working out, and spending time with his fiancée. Ignatius likes to write daily inspirational poems to post on social media. He finds the most challenging part of writing is making time to write. Ignatius looks forward to reading and writing often and developing his own interest and skill in writing.
“This story is about me growing up and my parents being the best one could expect,” writes Ward. “Then, as I grew older, decisions I began making led me toward experiencing consequences that were unbelievable and horrifying. I had no idea of the consequences I was about to face in making wrong decisions or bad choices. One thing led to another, and I ended up incarcerated at the very young age of seventeen; that was when it all began, starting with Riverside County Jail (now Robert Presley Detention Center), to CYA (California Youth Authority), from there straight to prison CDCR (California Department of Corrections). At age eighteen, I began at the old Folsom State Prison, then paroled after almost five years. I started another eleven-year sentence at Pelican Bay State Prison and was transferred to California Medical Facility in Vacaville, then back to Pelican Bay State Prison. I was moved to Corcoran State Prison (gladiator days) and back to Pelican Bay State Prison with Chino (California Institution for Men) in between. The traumatic changes I mentioned I endured while incarcerated at each one only graze the entire experience at each place.
“The truth of what actually happens while being locked up has never been told, but my story tells only parts of the behavior of the correctional officers and other staff the prisoners meet during their stay.
“I want people to hear the truth and also know what they may face for making bad choices or wrong decisions. If you think breaking the law will not have an impact on your life one way or another, read this story with an open mind and learn from my story.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ignatius Ward’s stirring memoir will transport readers as they follow the author’s honest testimony of what life behind bars is like and how the experience can completely change a person. Deeply personal and candid, “Tunnel Vision” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Tunnel Vision” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Born and raised in Riverside, California, author Ignatius Ward is one of eight children and has four brothers and three sisters. In his free time, his pastimes include reading, writing poems, fixing cars, traveling, working out, and spending time with his fiancée. Ignatius likes to write daily inspirational poems to post on social media. He finds the most challenging part of writing is making time to write. Ignatius looks forward to reading and writing often and developing his own interest and skill in writing.
“This story is about me growing up and my parents being the best one could expect,” writes Ward. “Then, as I grew older, decisions I began making led me toward experiencing consequences that were unbelievable and horrifying. I had no idea of the consequences I was about to face in making wrong decisions or bad choices. One thing led to another, and I ended up incarcerated at the very young age of seventeen; that was when it all began, starting with Riverside County Jail (now Robert Presley Detention Center), to CYA (California Youth Authority), from there straight to prison CDCR (California Department of Corrections). At age eighteen, I began at the old Folsom State Prison, then paroled after almost five years. I started another eleven-year sentence at Pelican Bay State Prison and was transferred to California Medical Facility in Vacaville, then back to Pelican Bay State Prison. I was moved to Corcoran State Prison (gladiator days) and back to Pelican Bay State Prison with Chino (California Institution for Men) in between. The traumatic changes I mentioned I endured while incarcerated at each one only graze the entire experience at each place.
“The truth of what actually happens while being locked up has never been told, but my story tells only parts of the behavior of the correctional officers and other staff the prisoners meet during their stay.
“I want people to hear the truth and also know what they may face for making bad choices or wrong decisions. If you think breaking the law will not have an impact on your life one way or another, read this story with an open mind and learn from my story.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ignatius Ward’s stirring memoir will transport readers as they follow the author’s honest testimony of what life behind bars is like and how the experience can completely change a person. Deeply personal and candid, “Tunnel Vision” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Tunnel Vision” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories