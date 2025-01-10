Author Martha Dugan’s New Book, "From the Pony's Mouth," is a Heartwarming Story About a Young Pony and Her Adventures While Growing with Her Friend and Family
Recent release “From the Pony's Mouth” from Newman Springs Publishing author Martha Dugan is a charming tale that follows the life and times of a young pony named Merry Legs, who spends her days playing with friends and family. From playing games to horseback riding and enjoying beautiful picnics in the sun, every day is a new adventure for Merry Legs.
Blackfoot, ID, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Martha Dugan, who enjoys horses, writing, and spending time with family and friends, has completed her new book, “From the Pony's Mouth”: a delightful and captivating story of a pony and the fun and exciting adventures she encounters every day on the farm.
“This is a story of a pony with touching tales of growing up with her friends by her side,” writes Martha. “This is the beginning series of a remarkable true story the pony Merry Legs has to tell.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Martha Dugan’s riveting tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on this adorable tale of excitement and adventure. With colorful artwork to help bring Martha’s tale to life, “From the Pony’s Mouth” is sure to leave readers eager for future adventures with Merry Legs.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “From the Pony's Mouth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This is a story of a pony with touching tales of growing up with her friends by her side,” writes Martha. “This is the beginning series of a remarkable true story the pony Merry Legs has to tell.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Martha Dugan’s riveting tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on this adorable tale of excitement and adventure. With colorful artwork to help bring Martha’s tale to life, “From the Pony’s Mouth” is sure to leave readers eager for future adventures with Merry Legs.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “From the Pony's Mouth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories