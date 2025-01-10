Author Martha Dugan’s New Book, "From the Pony's Mouth," is a Heartwarming Story About a Young Pony and Her Adventures While Growing with Her Friend and Family

Recent release “From the Pony's Mouth” from Newman Springs Publishing author Martha Dugan is a charming tale that follows the life and times of a young pony named Merry Legs, who spends her days playing with friends and family. From playing games to horseback riding and enjoying beautiful picnics in the sun, every day is a new adventure for Merry Legs.