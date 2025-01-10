Author Tina Walsh’s New Book, "Faith Really Can Move Mountains," Documents How the Author’s Faith Helped Her to Carry on Following Her Husband’s Passing

Recent release “Faith Really Can Move Mountains” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tina Walsh is a powerful memoir that chronicles how the author managed to carry on in the wake of her husband’s death, as well as the passing of her father and uncle within the span of a six-month period, thanks to the strength she discovered through her faith in the Lord.