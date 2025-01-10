Author Tina Walsh’s New Book, "Faith Really Can Move Mountains," Documents How the Author’s Faith Helped Her to Carry on Following Her Husband’s Passing
Recent release “Faith Really Can Move Mountains” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tina Walsh is a powerful memoir that chronicles how the author managed to carry on in the wake of her husband’s death, as well as the passing of her father and uncle within the span of a six-month period, thanks to the strength she discovered through her faith in the Lord.
Lyons, NY, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tina Walsh has completed her new book, “Faith Really Can Move Mountains”: a stirring and heartfelt look at how one’s faith and relationship with God can provide a path forward through insurmountable grief and whatever challenges life may present.
“The past year has been a real challenge for me, and I am still processing it all,” writes Walsh. “I am still trying to go on without my husband, learning to live with the diagnosis of heart failure, surviving after a life-saving surgery in which I was not expected to live, and dealing with hair loss as a. I cried out to my God, asking him for help. He reminds me, ‘I have made you and I will carry you; I will sustain you and I will rescue you’ (Isaiah 46:4). That verse from the Bible has been so reassuring to me, even through my daddy’s death and my uncle’s passing. All these events took place within a six-month period.
“In the midst of all turmoil, I find comfort from Psalm 147:3: ‘He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.’ As I pour my heart out to God, Psalm 46:1 reminds me that he is my refuge and my strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Believing in these truths has helped me forge my way through a very long and painful journey. I can honestly say that faith really can move mountains.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tina Walsh’s enthralling tale explores just how uplifting one’s faith can be, helping to overcome life’s darkest moments with clarity and hope. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Faith Really Can Move Mountains” is a stunning testament to the power of the Lord, inviting readers to discover how God is always by their side no matter the struggle or hardship they may be facing.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Faith Really Can Move Mountains” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
