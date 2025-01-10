Author John M. Loveland’s New Book, “The Reluctant President,” Explores an Alternate Timeline in Which General George C. Marshall Becomes President of the United States

Recent release “The Reluctant President” from Newman Springs Publishing author John M. Loveland is a fascinating historical fiction that postulates what could have been if Secretary of State General George C. Marshall been forced to step up to the plate and serve as President of the United States during the Cold War era.