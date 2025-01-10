Author John M. Loveland’s New Book, “The Reluctant President,” Explores an Alternate Timeline in Which General George C. Marshall Becomes President of the United States
Recent release “The Reluctant President” from Newman Springs Publishing author John M. Loveland is a fascinating historical fiction that postulates what could have been if Secretary of State General George C. Marshall been forced to step up to the plate and serve as President of the United States during the Cold War era.
Fredericksburg, VA, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John M. Loveland has completed his new book, “The Reluctant President”: a compelling novel set during the Cold War that hypothesizes what could have been if famed Secretary of State George C. Marshall, lauded as the “organizer of victory” for his leadership of the Allied victory in World War II, became President of the United States in order to lead the country through a time of chaos and renewal.
“It's 1947. The postwar world is in crisis. The Soviet Union seeks to gain control of a world whose cities lie in ruins, its people starving. Civil war rages in China. A Middle Eastern war seems inevitable,” writes Loveland. “The United States is the only nation able to counter Communist advances if one man, the president of the United States, stands firm. But the president is dead, and there is no vice president to replace him.
“Next in line is a man who belongs to no party. He is universally recognized as a person of unimpeachable integrity. Beholden to no one, he is the most trusted man in Washington--a leader admired by our allies, feared by our enemies, and respected by both. Many consider him to be the greatest American of his era. Retirement with his wife after nearly fifty years of government service is finally in sight.
“Secretary of State, General George C. Marshall does not want to be president.
“But now, reluctantly, he is the president, a nonpartisan person occupying the most political of positions. Fortunately, his many years in Washington have prepared him for this test. Marshall understands how to get things done in DC. He knows people of ability who share his sense of duty to his country. The new president must build a team to face the myriad challenges at home and abroad.
“A covert team is sent to Palestine to find the Jewish extremists who killed the president. Marshall must answer calls from home for justice while forestalling a war between Jews and Arabs. To prevent another world war, he must find a solution to Communist threats that America and Congress will support. Europe must be fed and rebuilt while rogue government agencies attempt to undermine his presidency. Will a reluctant president survive?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, John M. Loveland’s novel is a poignant look at an alternative history that came close to happening, forever changing the path America was destined to take. Engaging and thought-provoking, “The Reluctant President” chooses to examine what the role of the presidency and the power of the oval office could look like if the one accepting the position never wanted it in the first place but vowed to serve his country regardless.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Reluctant President” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
