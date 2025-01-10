Author Desmond A. Cook’s New Book, "A Broken Mind of a Marine," is a Powerful Story of a Former US Marine Who Finds Himself Struggling with PTSD from His Years of Service

Recent release “A Broken Mind of a Marine” from Newman Springs Publishing author Desmond A. Cook is a stirring novel that follows David, a former US Marine, who struggles with PTSD and addiction upon returning from service. After losing everything, David finds the help he needs and uses his newfound life in order to help others facing the same battles back home.