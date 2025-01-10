Author Desmond A. Cook’s New Book, "A Broken Mind of a Marine," is a Powerful Story of a Former US Marine Who Finds Himself Struggling with PTSD from His Years of Service
Recent release “A Broken Mind of a Marine” from Newman Springs Publishing author Desmond A. Cook is a stirring novel that follows David, a former US Marine, who struggles with PTSD and addiction upon returning from service. After losing everything, David finds the help he needs and uses his newfound life in order to help others facing the same battles back home.
Albany, GA, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Desmond A. Cook, a retired military veteran with twenty years of dedicated service, has completed his new book, “A Broken Mind of a Marine”: a potent story that follows a former Marine who, after suffering from PTSD and addiction, loses everything important in his life. But through finding help in his mental struggles, he discovers a new calling of helping fellow veterans enduring the same trials.
Throughout his career, author Desmond A. Cook was awarded several medals and ribbons. He also rose to the rank of first sergeant at retirement. Currently, the author resides in Georgia with his wife and beloved dog.
“David, a US Marine struggling with PTSD from multiple tours in various combat zones, is trying to navigate life,” writes Cook. “He believes he is the only person dealing with the thoughts and feelings he experiences. His life becomes a roller-coaster ride as he loses his family and battles his own mind. After turning to drugs and alcohol and experiencing his wife leaving him, along with attempting suicide, he realizes he needs help. However, finding the help he needs proves challenging. Eventually, David finds the assistance he requires. With the support he receives, he learns to help other veterans who were once lost, just as he once was.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Desmond A. Cook’s enthralling tale is a gripping look at an all-too-common problem that many veterans face after returning home following years of service. Deeply personal and candid, “A Broken Mind of a Marine” aims to bring to light the struggles that veterans endure long after the combat ends, helping to end the stigma around the veteran mental health crisis and encouraging those facing similar struggles to seek the help they need.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “A Broken Mind of a Marine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
