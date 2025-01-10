Author Wayne J. Zywicki’s New Book, "A Compilation of Short Stories," is a Captivating Series of Fictional Anecdotes Inspired by Events from the Author’s Life

Recent release “A Compilation of Short Stories” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wayne J. Zywicki is a riveting anthology of tall tales based upon true events from the author’s life. Blending together fact and fiction, Zywicki presents this uproarious collection in order to delight readers and help them to forget their troubles while reading about his own.