Author Wayne J. Zywicki’s New Book, "A Compilation of Short Stories," is a Captivating Series of Fictional Anecdotes Inspired by Events from the Author’s Life
Recent release “A Compilation of Short Stories” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wayne J. Zywicki is a riveting anthology of tall tales based upon true events from the author’s life. Blending together fact and fiction, Zywicki presents this uproarious collection in order to delight readers and help them to forget their troubles while reading about his own.
Las Vegas, NV, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wayne J. Zywicki, a veteran of the US Navy who retired after spending twenty years working in the convention industry in Las Vegas, has completed his new book, “A Compilation of Short Stories”: a collection of anecdotes inspired by the author’s experiences that combines both fact and fiction to present a hilarious memoir.
“The short stories in this book are fictional accounts of actual incidents. And when I say fictional, I mean fictional,” writes Zywicki. “They are not lies; however, from time to time, I do have a tendency to get careless with the truth.
“In the story ‘Promises,’ it is true that when I was in the Navy, I rode with the police, but the part about being shot is what one would call an exaggeration. The nurse in ‘All the Proper Steps?’ My fantasy woman. My hope is that reading these stories lets you spend a few minutes away from reality and maybe find a chuckle or two in the process.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wayne J. Zywicki’s entertaining series is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on the author’s tales, discovering the hilarious and true misadventures that have had a lasting impression on him. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “A Compilation of Short Stories” expertly weaves together humor and sincerity, promising to delight readers with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Compilation of Short Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
