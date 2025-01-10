Author Sandy Farr’s New Book, "Traditional vs. Gluten Free," is a Collection of Recipes the Author Adapted to be Gluten Free for Those with Celiac Disease
Recent release “Traditional vs. Gluten Free” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sandy Farr is a series of mouth-water recipes developed by the author that adapts well known and beloved meals to become gluten free. From main courses to desserts, Farr ensures to infuse each recipe with the perfect amount of flavor to satisfy anyone’s pallet, with or without gluten.
Branch, MI, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sandy Farr, a loving wife and mother with a lifelong passion for cooking, has completed her new book, “Traditional vs. Gluten Free”: a brilliant cookbook containing recipes of classic dishes that have been reimagined and adapted to be gluten free so they can be enjoyed by diners with Celiac disease or gluten intolerance.
Author Sandy Farr began her culinary journey in high school after discovering a passion for cooking despite her mother’s limited culinary efforts. Her foray into catering and wedding-cake baking began as hobbies, keeping her busy on weekends throughout her forty-two-year marriage with her husband, Bill. In 2007, Sandy took on the role of cook for local Meals on Wheels, a position she held while continuing catering, though less frequently over time. The turning point came in 2014 when Bill was diagnosed with celiac disease, prompting Sandy to embark on a journey to adapt her recipes to be gluten-free. Despite challenges and numerous trials, she successfully converted many recipes.
“When curveballs enter your life, as they did ours nine years ago, you have to adjust and go on with life,” writes Farr. “I have spent those years learning to cook in a new way while still having some family members eating with gluten, so I have put together some of our favorite recipes in both ways. Matthew 22:37–38 says, ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself.’ I believe this, and that is why I’m sharing what I learned in the past nine years with you. I hope you enjoy this book as I did in writing it.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sandy Farr’s enlightening cookbook aims to support those with Celiac disease by sharing gluten-free recipes that anyone can enjoy. By creating “Traditional vs. Gluten Free,” Farr provides the tools and advice readers of all culinary experiences require to make magic happen in the kitchen, while inspiring others to not allow themselves to be limited by their dietary restrictions.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Traditional vs. Gluten Free” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
