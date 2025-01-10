Author Sandy Farr’s New Book, "Traditional vs. Gluten Free," is a Collection of Recipes the Author Adapted to be Gluten Free for Those with Celiac Disease

Recent release “Traditional vs. Gluten Free” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sandy Farr is a series of mouth-water recipes developed by the author that adapts well known and beloved meals to become gluten free. From main courses to desserts, Farr ensures to infuse each recipe with the perfect amount of flavor to satisfy anyone’s pallet, with or without gluten.