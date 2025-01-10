Nicholas Moyer’s New Book, "The Friendly Little Tugboat," is a Charming Story That Follows Nikos, an Adventurous Tugboat Who Leaves His Harbor in Order to See the World
Astoria, NY, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Nicholas Moyer, who has worked in the area of early childhood education for nine years, currently serves as an education director at Round the Clock Nursery, a preschool located in Bronx, NY. He just completed his most recent book, “The Friendly Little Tugboat,” which is an enchanting tale that centers around the spirited tugboat, Nikos, as he navigates the challenges and adventures of life at sea, capturing the hearts of young readers along the way.
During his career in education, author Nicholas Moyer has served as a professor of English at Universidad Politecnica de Sinaloa and as a preschool English teacher in Guangzhou, China. Being an educator in such a myriad of places has helped him define the true meaning of diversity and how culture plays such an integral part in the education process.
“This story is about a tugboat that has always been fearless, one that seeks adventure and an opportunity to delve into the great unknown,” writes Moyer. “Redundancy and a life of predictability have never been the goal of this tugboat named Nikos. He looks to really learn more about the sea and sees every adventure not as a risk, but rather as an opportunity to broaden his horizons.
“His craving for adventure leads to certain unexpected obstacles, but they do not deter this brave tugboat. Everybody is going to face difficult times, but though the other boats in Nikos’s shipyard continuously tease and isolate him, he eventually gets an opportunity to experience a true sense of friendship. What the story really shows us is that not all difficult times have to be conquered alone.”
Published by Fulton Books, Nicholas Moyer’s book was inspired by the author’s own experiences with bullying, which caused him to write a story to show that, no matter how discouraged or alone one may feel, there will always be someone out there who cares for them. With vibrant artwork and a host of colorful characters to help bring Moyer’s tale to life, “The Friendly Little Tugboat” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to revisit this exciting adventure over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Friendly Little Tugboat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
During his career in education, author Nicholas Moyer has served as a professor of English at Universidad Politecnica de Sinaloa and as a preschool English teacher in Guangzhou, China. Being an educator in such a myriad of places has helped him define the true meaning of diversity and how culture plays such an integral part in the education process.
“This story is about a tugboat that has always been fearless, one that seeks adventure and an opportunity to delve into the great unknown,” writes Moyer. “Redundancy and a life of predictability have never been the goal of this tugboat named Nikos. He looks to really learn more about the sea and sees every adventure not as a risk, but rather as an opportunity to broaden his horizons.
“His craving for adventure leads to certain unexpected obstacles, but they do not deter this brave tugboat. Everybody is going to face difficult times, but though the other boats in Nikos’s shipyard continuously tease and isolate him, he eventually gets an opportunity to experience a true sense of friendship. What the story really shows us is that not all difficult times have to be conquered alone.”
Published by Fulton Books, Nicholas Moyer’s book was inspired by the author’s own experiences with bullying, which caused him to write a story to show that, no matter how discouraged or alone one may feel, there will always be someone out there who cares for them. With vibrant artwork and a host of colorful characters to help bring Moyer’s tale to life, “The Friendly Little Tugboat” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to revisit this exciting adventure over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Friendly Little Tugboat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories