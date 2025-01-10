Najma Alam Davis & Sandra M. Emerson’s New Book, "Naisha in the Promised Land," is a Powerful Story of One Woman’s Courage to Pursue a New Life as a Therapist in America
Claremont, CA, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Najma Alam Davis, who emigrated from the Bengali region of Southeast Asia and holds a doctorate in social work, and Sandra M. Emerson, Professor Emeritus of public administration at California State Polytechnic University at Pomona, have completed their most recent book, “Naisha in the Promised Land”: a stunning story based on the life of Najma that centers around one woman’s journey to America after losing everything in order to start anew.
“Naisha aspired to be a traditional Bengali wife and mother, but a failed marriage to a mentally ill lawyer left her an outcast,” write Najma and Sandra. “There were few career options for a divorced Muslim woman in her traditional Bengali community. Naisha immigrated to the United States and earned her graduate degree in social work. She then spent over thirty years counseling and providing critical support and therapy to America’s children, veterans, and marginalized citizens. This is a true story of an immigrant’s journey through the seedier side of America. It reveals how her compassion and grace touched people’s lives and rippled out to provide new hope and new beginnings.”
Published by Fulton Books, Najma Alam Davis and Sandra M. Emerson’s book is a poignant and heartfelt memoir that will transport readers as they follow Naisha on her journey to find her place in America, while dedicating her life to helping those around her.
Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Naisha in the Promised Land” weaves together a beautiful tapestry of hope, fear, and courage in the wake of insurmountable odds, shared in the hope of helping others know there is always the chance of a new start in life.
