Zephaniah Gibson’s New Book, "Fruitarians vs Veggies," is a Captivating Tale That Centers Around the Epic Showdown Between the Invading Fruitarians and Earth’s Veggies
Smyrna, DE, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Zephaniah Gibson, a truck driver turned aspiring medical professional who has always been a storyteller at heart, has completed his most recent book, “Fruitarians vs Veggies”: an imaginative tale that takes readers on a cosmic journey of culinary rivalry as the Fruitarians travel across the galaxy to showcase their exquisite and nutritious fruit, challenging all food groups on Earth to prove they can match or exceed their delectable offerings.
“The Fruitarians travel across the Galaxy to share their nutritious and delicious fruit with the people of Earth,” writes Gibson. “Determined to not be outdone, they challenge any and all food groups who dare to be more delicious or nutritious than they are. Their presentation in bowls, plates, and platters is not to be taken lightly. They are proud. They are bold. They are the Fruitarians.”
Published by Fulton Books, Zephaniah Gibson’s book aims to foster an appreciation for nutritious foods while delivering a fun and educational experience. With vibrant artwork to help bring Gibson’s tale to life, “Fruitarians vs Veggies” promises an entertaining and educational adventure for readers of all ages, highlighting the benefits of a diet rich in both fruits and vegetables.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Fruitarians vs Veggies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
