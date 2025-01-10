Douglas M. Davis’s New Book, "The Carcosa Conspiracy," is a Thrilling Novel That Follows an Ordinary Man Who is Thrust Into a Fight to Liberate the Legendary Lost Carcosa
New Cambria, MO, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Douglas M. Davis, who served for two years in the US Coast Guard and currently resides in North Central Missouri, has completed his most recent book, “The Carcosa Conspiracy”: the gripping Sci-Fi tale of an ordinary man enslaved by an inhuman cult and thrust into the middle of a war between the legendary King in Yellow and the merciless demigod Hastur the Unspeakable.
“Carcosa. Yhtill. Hali. Hastur the Unspeakable. The King in Yellow, a terrible, faceless being bent on revenge. A mysterious city on the shore of a cloud-covered lake. A world with two suns where, at night, ominous black stars shine. People and places only briefly mentioned in centuries-old literature yet have, over the years, bored into the collective human psyche,” writes author Douglas M. Davis.
“A horrific encounter with a mysterious cult propels Don Mason, an ordinary warehouse manager, into an interplanetary conspiracy. Kidnapped and sent into slavery on an alien world, he discovers the terrible truth behind the legends. If he is to have any chance to return home, Don must fight to free a world ruled by the tyrannical god-king Hastur before his plan to seize control of Earth dooms the human race.”
Published by Fulton Books, Douglas M. Davis’s book is the first novel in a four-book series, and presents a unique blend of science fiction, horror, humor, speculative history, and military action. With nods to H. P. Lovecraft, Ambrose Bierce, and Robert W. Chambers, “The Carcosa Conspiracy” exemplifies the eternal battle between good and evil, freedom and oppression, and the sacrifices good men and women must make to do what is right regardless of the personal cost.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Carcosa Conspiracy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
