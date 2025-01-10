Ira L. Palmer’s New Book, "Evolution of Humanity Unveiled: A Primer," is a Fascinating Exploration of Mankind’s Spiritual Evolution Towards an Era of Peace and Prosperity
Arden, NC, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ira L. Palmer, who holds a master’s degree in educational guidance and counseling from the University of Hartford in Connecticut, has completed his most recent book, “Evolution of Humanity Unveiled: A Primer”: a compelling and thought-provoking book revealing the spiritual awakening and enlightenment available to those willing to open their hearts and minds to the teachings of history’s greatest prophets and messengers.
“In the most extraordinary news to embrace schoolyard Earth in 98,000 years, members of the kingdom above the human kingdom, called the Kingdom of Souls, have offered to work alongside humanity, providing incorruptible consultation, if allowed, to solve perennial problems: tumultuous divisions, violence and costly wars against our brothers, toxic pervasive pollution, dehumanizing injustices, massive deceptions and lies that cloud our judgment, as yet again humanity struggles to find the correct pathway forward,” writes Palmer.
“Many await the reappearance of Maitreya, Jesus, Count Saint Germaine, Koot Humi, Jupiter, and ten other Masters of Life—eventually forty—to openly manifest and show us how sharing, cooperation, justice, and sacrifice will be built bit by bit, leading to an unprecedented era of peace, prosperity, and scientific marvels.
“Read how their priorities (proper food/water sanitation, adequate shelter, health care and education) as basic rights will gradually become our priorities as we realize and assist the role of the soul, the Masters, and God in bringing hope and opportunity to despairing humanity worldwide. Capitalism and socialism will coexist while those willing to help will roll up their sleeves to assist. Humanity anxiously awaits the Day of Declaration when Maitreya will share his credentials, a brief history of the planet and what lies ahead if we choose to ignore our doubts and fears and forge a glorious future based on unity: free energy, thousands of miraculous cures, and healing at source levels of the invisible etheric body, and much beyond description. Read this book and look to your soul and heart for guidance.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ira L. Palmer’s book is a powerful look at what the world could be if humanity is willing to let go of the perceived notions and divisions of the modern age, allowing spiritual teachings from a higher power to guide the world towards our divine birthright. Engaging and eye-opening, “Evolution of Humanity Unveiled: A Primer” will challenge readers with each turn of the page, promising to leave a lasting impression on those willing to learn from past mistakes and grow.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Evolution of Humanity Unveiled: A Primer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
