Bub Saunders’s New Book, “A Story of My Grandfather's Life, a ’68 Chevy and Me,” Presents a Fascinating Account of the Author’s Family History and Perseverance
Winterport, ME, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bub Saunders, who is currently on the board of directors for the Maine Asphalt Paving Association, has completed his most recent book, “A Story of My Grandfather's Life, a ’68 Chevy and Me”: a compelling novel that chronicles the extraordinary life of the author’s grandfather, Ellis Hollis Saunders, exploring themes of perseverance, sacrifice, and the Ellis’s determination to create a better life for future generations.
“Downeast Maine is fairly rural today. Imagine trying to eke out a living 240 years ago in an area where there were no roads, no towns, no stores, no hospitals, no amenities whatsoever,” writes Saunders. “This is the world into which my family settled into during the post–Revolutionary War era. Maine was simply a province of Massachusetts until 1820, and even then, the area of Hancock County, east of the Penobscot River, was lightly settled.
“By the time my grandfather Ellis Hollis Saunders was born in 1895, civilization had made its way to Downeast Maine. He was the recipient of three generations’ hard work to establish a farm and lumbering business; however, much work would be laid at his feet in his youth, followed by being drafted to go to France in World War I, the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War, and finally old age. He passed away when I was only five years old in 1968, a man worn down by a life of hard work in an attempt to give his family more than he had achieved during his lifetime. He left me a gift when he passed away, the only new vehicle he ever purchased: a 1968 C10 Chevy pickup.
“His gift would provide me transportation when I was growing up but ultimately a way out of depression after the passing of my parents. Restoration of his truck in 2021 helped restore my spirit in my own life as I moved forward with my own family.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bub Saunders’s book will transport readers as they embark on a journey to connect with past generations and experience the lasting bonds of family, hope, and healing in the face of life’s adversities. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “A Story of My Grandfather's Life, a ’68 Chevy and Me” serves as a beautiful tribute to one man’s resilience and strength.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “A Story of My Grandfather's Life, a ’68 Chevy and Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
