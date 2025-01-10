Julia Pierce and Mike Pierce’s New Book, "Whinny Makes New Friends: A Horse Moves to the Country," Tells the Charming Story of a Young Horse as He Adjusts to His New Home
New York, NY, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Julia Pierce, a healthcare professional who has cared for children and adults for over forty-five years, and co-author and illustrator Mike Pierce, a retired consultant who taught for thirty-two years, have completed their most recent book, “Whinny Makes New Friends: A Horse Moves to the Country”: an enchanting story that captures the journey of a young Appaloosa horse adjusting to his new country home, chronicling all the wonderful friends he makes along the way.
“This book is inspired by actual childhood experiences with an Appaloosa horse,” write Julia and Mike. “It is about a one-year-old horse named Whinny who is moving to a new home in the country. He learns how to make new friends and not fear different experiences in a new home.”
Published by Fulton Books, Julia Pierce and Mike Pierce’s book offers young readers a relatable and uplifting story that explores Whinny’s journey of overcoming fears and finding joy in new beginnings. With colorful artwork by Mike to help bring Whinny’s story to life, “Whinny Makes New Friends: A Horse Moves to the Country” is an ideal read for children navigating their own transitions and changes.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Whinny Makes New Friends: A Horse Moves to the Country” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
