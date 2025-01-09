Eileen Rascon’s New Book, "Sleep Tight, My Angel Bear," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Woman Who Provides a Lost Orphaned Bear a Place to Hibernate for the Winter
Port Hueneme, CA, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Eileen Rascon, who was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, has completed her most recent book, “Sleep Tight, My Angel Bear”: a charming and engaging story of a young woman who comes to the rescue of a bear cub after he has lost both his mother and his home in a forest fire.
As a child, author Eileen Rascon immigrated with her family to the United States, where they settled in Chicago, Illinois. She is married to Edward Rascon, and they are the proud parents of four children and proud grandparents of eight. Eileen and Edward relocated from Chicago to Port Hueneme in Ventura County, California. In her spare time, the author enjoys being with her family, and writing poems and stories to share with them.
“A sad little bear with nowhere to go is helped by a kind stranger,” writes Rascon. “They become lifetime friends while learning that sometimes the angels we cannot see will bring us to the angels we can see.”
Published by Fulton Books, Eileen Rascon’s book is a beautiful story that explores the importance of helping others and the impact that being there in one’s time of need can have on another’s soul. With vibrant illustrations to help bring Rascon’s story and message to life, “Sleep Tight, My Angel Bear” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, encouraging them to come together and help those in need, no matter what their differences or struggles may be.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Sleep Tight, My Angel Bear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
