Tom Cadogan’s New Book, “Final Currents: PI McGuinness Embarks,” Follows Famed Inspector McGuinness as He Investigates a Cruise Where a Murder May Take Place
South Lebanon, OH, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tom Cadogan, a loving father and grandfather, as well as a retired engineer with a keen interest in the impacts of technology on all aspects of modern culture, has completed his most recent book, “Final Currents: PI McGuinness Embarks”: a gripping and compelling mystery novel that follows Inspector McGuinness as he embarks on a river cruise to investigate a potential murder plot at the request of a former colleague.
“In a future world, Gardai Inspector Declan McGuinness retires and meets a man from his past, Spencer Noonan,” writes Cadogan. “Noonan wants to give him a special retirement gift—a Rhine River cruise. But there’s one catch: Declan has to find the person among the cruise guests who wants to kill Noonan. Declan agrees but needs to get a PI license and go undercover with his wife, Honey.
“The cruise is lovely, but the guests are a strange mix. A subsequent murder and attacks lend credence to Noonan’s fear, but it’s not clear who the real target is. Working with the Gardai, Declan chases down clues involving a mystery robot, a shadowy life-extension project, and an insurrection in Kenya.
“By the end, Declan gets his permanent PI license, and Noonan makes a fateful decision for himself and his son.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tom Cadogan’s book is the third novel in the author’s trilogy featuring Gardai Inspector Declan McGuinness and promises to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Final Currents” will shock and delight with each thrilling twist, leading to a riveting conclusion readers will never see coming.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Final Currents: PI McGuinness Embarks” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
