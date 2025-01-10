Timothy Bradley Reinhold’s New Book, "A Shadow of Light, A Memory of Hope," is a Powerful Collection of Poems Offering Hope for the Future During Times of Uncertainty
Orlando, FL, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Timothy Bradley Reinhold, who holds a philosophy degree from USF, has completed his most recent book, “A Shadow of Light, A Memory of Hope”: a poignant and heartfelt collection of poems offering insights and reflections on a breadth of topics related to the ideals of hope in a world that often seems chaotic and unforgiving.
In “A Shadow of Light, a Memory of Hope,” readers are invited to embark upon a journey to the farthest and deepest reaches of the human soul. Covering a wide variety of topics, Reinhold’s poems range from social and political commentary to addressing love and loss and heartbreak and renewed hope and games and fun to a plea from an inner voice not to do the unthinkable. Spirituality and idealism are explored, as is nature and even poetry itself.
“I wrote this poetry in an effort to offer hope to those, like myself, who may struggle with that...well, what is hope? Is it an emotion? Is it an idea? Is it a wish?” writes Reinhold. “Is it so delicate it vanishes when confronted by harsher realities, such as are ever present in our daily lives? The point is, hope gives us wings to fly above despair. It is precious and rare. It must be nurtured, grown; and you cannot know how important the peaks of hope are unless you are intimate with the valleys of despair. I’ve been there; I know. That’s why I tell jokes and believe humor can be potent medicine.
“However, though there is some humor included here, unlike my other, more comedic writings, I chose to take an overall more measured, serious, and deep approach to poetry, particularly with the majority of these poems in this work. Life is not all roses and kittens. It is hard and it is precious and it is short. In a society that relies heavily on entertainment in the form of mindlessness, I figured, as a philosopher, to take a different approach.”
Published by Fulton Books, Timothy Bradley Reinhold’s book is the culmination of ten years of poetry by the author and promises to transport readers as they experience this beautiful series and its message of hope and perseverance. Deeply personal and candid, Reinhold presents “A Shadow of Light, A Memory of Hope” in order to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping them to know there is always the chance for a better tomorrow.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Shadow of Light, A Memory of Hope” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
In “A Shadow of Light, a Memory of Hope,” readers are invited to embark upon a journey to the farthest and deepest reaches of the human soul. Covering a wide variety of topics, Reinhold’s poems range from social and political commentary to addressing love and loss and heartbreak and renewed hope and games and fun to a plea from an inner voice not to do the unthinkable. Spirituality and idealism are explored, as is nature and even poetry itself.
“I wrote this poetry in an effort to offer hope to those, like myself, who may struggle with that...well, what is hope? Is it an emotion? Is it an idea? Is it a wish?” writes Reinhold. “Is it so delicate it vanishes when confronted by harsher realities, such as are ever present in our daily lives? The point is, hope gives us wings to fly above despair. It is precious and rare. It must be nurtured, grown; and you cannot know how important the peaks of hope are unless you are intimate with the valleys of despair. I’ve been there; I know. That’s why I tell jokes and believe humor can be potent medicine.
“However, though there is some humor included here, unlike my other, more comedic writings, I chose to take an overall more measured, serious, and deep approach to poetry, particularly with the majority of these poems in this work. Life is not all roses and kittens. It is hard and it is precious and it is short. In a society that relies heavily on entertainment in the form of mindlessness, I figured, as a philosopher, to take a different approach.”
Published by Fulton Books, Timothy Bradley Reinhold’s book is the culmination of ten years of poetry by the author and promises to transport readers as they experience this beautiful series and its message of hope and perseverance. Deeply personal and candid, Reinhold presents “A Shadow of Light, A Memory of Hope” in order to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping them to know there is always the chance for a better tomorrow.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Shadow of Light, A Memory of Hope” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories