Linda J. Wilson and Illustrator Bentley A. Elliott’s New Book, "Giggletown," is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Girl as She Sets Off to a Magical Land in Her Dreams
Clinton, MO, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Linda J. Wilson and illustrator Bentley A. Elliott have completed their most recent book, “Giggletown”: a riveting tale that centers around a young girl who invites readers to explore the imaginative place known as Giggletown, which can only be accessed through one’s dreams.
Wilson begins her tale, “I know about the most fun place to visit. I used to go there every night. It only takes a minute to get there.
“I would get out of the bathtub, all clean and shiny, and slip into bed after my prayers. Only seconds after my head settled down in the cloudlike pillow, I was on my way to Giggletown.”
Published by Fulton Books, Linda J. Wilson’s book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they explore all the wonderful sights to be found in Giggletown, as well as the zany and whimsical characters that call it home.
With colorful artwork by illustrator Bentley A. Elliott, “Giggletown” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to embark on this magical journey over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Giggletown” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
