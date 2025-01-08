Loveforce International Releases "Synth Pop On The Rocks"
Santa Clarita, CA, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, January 10, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The title of the single is Synth Pop On The Rocks. It is by The Loveforce Collective.
The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled “Synth Pop On The Rocks.” It is an Indie Synth-Pop Instrumental. It pairs a synthesizer with an electric guitar. The synthesizer presents the body of the work. The electric guitar provides rock accentuations. The two together attempt to create a melodic fusion that is refreshingly different and compelling.
“We are very excited about this week’s new release,” said Lovef9orce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It is a powerful instrumental that can take the listener’s imagination to many places,” he continued.
“Synth Pop On The Rocks” will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
