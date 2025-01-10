Shanon Crouch’s Newly Released "Wrap Your Heart Around God" is a Heartfelt Spiritual Memoir and Guide to Deepening Faith Through a Relationship with Christ
“Wrap Your Heart Around God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shanon Crouch is an inspiring personal testimony that explores the transformative power of building a genuine relationship with God through Jesus Christ.
Parrotsville, TN, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Wrap Your Heart Around God”: an engaging and reflective account of one man's spiritual journey toward deepening his relationship with Christ. “Wrap Your Heart Around God” is the creation of published author, Shanon Crouch, who has two children and three grandsons. He is married to his beautiful faith partner, Joyce. They live in East Tennessee, on a small farm.
Crouch shares, “This book is written to help you understand how to wrap your heart around God. This is my life story on how I grew to wrap my heart around God through Jesus Christ. Like most of us, I accepted Jesus Christ as a child and was patted on the back and told I was good to go. So I went on with my life thinking I was good to go, only to find out that I had no idea how to live a godly life in this world. I failed over and over, trying to fit in. I did some good things and a lot of bad things. I even went to church trying to fit in, only to find out I was missing something. I knew Jesus, so what was I missing?
"What I have found out over the years is that this world cannot give us what our heart desires. It doesn’t matter what we try to do; we just cannot fit in. Like most of you, I knew I was missing something. I knew Jesus, but I still was missing something. So in this book, I will explain what I was missing and how I got there. It is a journey that took me over fifty-two years to figure out. I love God and you too much to keep to myself what our Lord put in my heart to write to you.
"What I was missing was a relationship with Jesus Christ. It is through a relationship with God, through Jesus Christ that we can have peace in this world. A relationship takes time to build and fully develop. It is only through us working on that relationship that we grow to understand what true love is. It is an eternal relationship where we walk in love in this world. I pray that you open your heart to the words God put in my heart to write to you to help you wrap your arms around Jesus so you can find what you have been missing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shanon Crouch’s new book offers readers a heartfelt invitation to discover the true joy and peace that comes from walking closely with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Wrap Your Heart Around God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wrap Your Heart Around God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
