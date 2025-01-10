Festus Eghe Agbonzikilo, PhD.’s Newly Released “Unveiled: The Hidden Messages in the Parables of Jesus” is a Profound and Insightful Exploration of Christ’s Teachings
“Unveiled: The Hidden Messages in the Parables of Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Festus Eghe Agbonzikilo, PhD. is a detailed examination of the deeper meanings behind Jesus’ parables, highlighting their relevance for spiritual growth and understanding.
New York, NY, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Unveiled: The Hidden Messages in the Parables of Jesus”: a profound and insightful exploration of Christ’s teachings that reveals the deeper meanings behind His parables. “Unveiled: The Hidden Messages in the Parables of Jesus” is the creation of published author, Festus Eghe Agbonzikilo, PhD., a British-Nigerian teacher and preacher of God’s word who is a British chartered mechanical engineer and holds a PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of Lincoln–England. He also holds a master’s degree in thermal power engineering from Cranfield University–England and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Benin–Nigeria. He has authored several scientific and technical publications in the global field of engineering and technology. He is happily married to his sweetheart, Esther, and blessed with two beautiful daughters, Godsblessing and Godsgoodness.
Agbonzikilo shares, “This book unveils the hidden messages in the parables of the Lord Jesus Christ. It’s a compendium of revelation and deep insight by the Holy Spirit into some of the Lord’s most incredible parables. The Lord Jesus Christ, during His earthly ministry, gave all necessary information about the kingdom, God’s divine plan for the salvation of all mankind, the church and His second coming. This information is encoded and hidden in the underlying messages of stories that were told as parables on the surface. The hidden messages in these parables are unveiled in this book for the blessing, education, spiritual understanding, growth, and edification of the body of Christ to bring everyone to the place of full knowledge, growth, and maturity in Christ, culminating in the equipping and preparation of God’s people for the Master’s soon return. This book brings a unique revelational message of Christ to everyone, Christians and non-Christians alike, in these end times.
"The Salvation Flowchart, carefully hidden in the Lord’s parables, is unveiled in this book, remarkably outlining the various components of salvation in their divinely set order. The birth of the church of Christ, including its purpose and future, are all hidden in the Lord’s parables which are unveiled in this book. The righteousness of God in Christ Jesus, a great gift and a great mystery, is identified from the Lord’s parables as the foundation upon which every gift and blessing in Christ is anchored. God’s extraordinary compassion for mankind and the excellency of Christ’s unfathomable wisdom radiate throughout this book in the unveiled parables of the Lord Jesus Christ. The surpassing wisdom of Christ, which was manifested in the creation of these parables and their hidden messages, is beyond description, highlighting the fact that Christ is the wisdom of God, the epitome of divine wisdom. When He walked the earth, that was divine wisdom literally walking the streets of Galilee. The believer too has received this wisdom of Christ, for Christ has become for us wisdom from God, righteousness, sanctification, and redemption.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Festus Eghe Agbonzikilo, PhD.’s new book provides readers with a comprehensive understanding of Jesus’ parables and their significance for spiritual growth and understanding.
Consumers can purchase “Unveiled: The Hidden Messages in the Parables of Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Unveiled: The Hidden Messages in the Parables of Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
