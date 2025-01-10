Festus Eghe Agbonzikilo, PhD.’s Newly Released “Unveiled: The Hidden Messages in the Parables of Jesus” is a Profound and Insightful Exploration of Christ’s Teachings

“Unveiled: The Hidden Messages in the Parables of Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Festus Eghe Agbonzikilo, PhD. is a detailed examination of the deeper meanings behind Jesus’ parables, highlighting their relevance for spiritual growth and understanding.