Teresa Combs’s Newly Released "The Road to Jesus" is a Heartfelt Testament to Faith and Perseverance
“The Road to Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Teresa Combs is an inspiring narrative of faith, personal transformation, and the power of God’s grace amid life’s trials and triumphs.
Jackson, KY, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Road to Jesus”: a deeply moving account that captures one woman’s journey to find Jesus, overcome personal and spiritual challenges, and embrace the transformative power of faith. “The Road to Jesus” is the creation of published author, Teresa Combs, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Kentucky.
Combs shares, “The Road to Jesus by Teresa Combs is a truthful and life-lived story of family, love, heartbreak, and fears. It describes the path taken to get to Jesus and the experiences of one woman after accepting him into her life, along with the fears and heartache that came from wanting to serve the Lord. The book recounts the stories of a large family in poverty, growing up knowing about Jesus but not knowing him personally, and the fights with real-life demons after becoming a saved woman. It also shares the dreams that gave hope of things to come, all while reaching for a God she knew to be as real as the air we breathe. This story, led by the Spirit of God, was written and published for the public.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teresa Combs’s new book offers readers an intimate and faith-affirming perspective on the trials and triumphs of a life dedicated to Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “The Road to Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Road to Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Combs shares, “The Road to Jesus by Teresa Combs is a truthful and life-lived story of family, love, heartbreak, and fears. It describes the path taken to get to Jesus and the experiences of one woman after accepting him into her life, along with the fears and heartache that came from wanting to serve the Lord. The book recounts the stories of a large family in poverty, growing up knowing about Jesus but not knowing him personally, and the fights with real-life demons after becoming a saved woman. It also shares the dreams that gave hope of things to come, all while reaching for a God she knew to be as real as the air we breathe. This story, led by the Spirit of God, was written and published for the public.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teresa Combs’s new book offers readers an intimate and faith-affirming perspective on the trials and triumphs of a life dedicated to Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “The Road to Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Road to Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories