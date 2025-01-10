Martin Keith Sopocy Jr.’s Newly Released "ACTOR IN AN Art Business: The Hollywood of William Holden" is a Compelling Exploration of a Cinematic Legend
“ACTOR IN AN Art Business: The Hollywood of William Holden” from Christian Faith Publishing author Martin Keith Sopocy Jr. is a thoughtful examination of the life and career of William Holden, offering a unique perspective informed by the author’s personal journey with dyslexia and a lifelong passion for film history.
New York, NY, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “ACTOR IN AN Art Business: The Hollywood of William Holden”: an engaging and meticulously crafted analysis of William Holden’s contributions to Hollywood. “ACTOR IN AN Art Business: The Hollywood of William Holden” is the creation of published author, Martin Keith Sopocy Jr., who received a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Chicago in 1951. He then lived in New York City, working as a playreader at the National Broadcasting Company until 1961 and subsequently, while working for a period of years at Cinemabilia, as a job interviewer for the Labor Department of the state of New York and retired in 1993. He began his study of film history in 1969 and, since 1978, has contributed articles on James Williamson, William Holden, and on other silent film subjects to a variety of scholarly journals.
Sopocy shares, “The author of this manuscript is dyslexic. I suppose that means that I see things backwards. Also, I tend to skip steps in the chain of logic and replace them with powerful intuitive responses. Through my writing, I have achieved originality. I have functioned with dyslexia all my life, but I have learned to make an asset of it. My dyslexia diagnosis is fundamental to my work as a writer. My dyslexia is not something to be suppressed, as my goal is to use this manuscript to encourage others with the same disability. I was able to obtain a Bachelor's degree from the University of Chicago, work successfully as a play reader for the National Broadcasting Company (NBC), and finally as an employment interviewer for the Labor Department of the State of New York. Looking back on life at 80 years of age, I have never had a job that I didn't like or was not able to excel in.
"I am sharing my life-long history with dyslexia, as encouragement to others with similar disabilities. By sharing this information, my desire is to encourage others with the same or similar disabilities. I have authored a manuscript that has the viewpoint that is a product of a singular mode of perception, and has a distinct value in its presentation. My work is no less valid due to my penchant for skipping steps in the expected chain of logic in didactic writing. I have presented a valid depiction of my subject, William Holden.
"Overall, this is an ambitious undertaking. As an author, I have endeavored consistently to create a work that is based on good scholarship and depicts the career of William Holden honestly and with admiration.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Martin Keith Sopocy Jr.’s new book is a heartfelt and inspiring exploration of William Holden’s Hollywood legacy, offering readers a richly detailed account rooted in respect and scholarship.
Consumers can purchase “ACTOR IN AN Art Business: The Hollywood of William Holden” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ACTOR IN AN Art Business: The Hollywood of William Holden,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
