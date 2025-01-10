Martin Keith Sopocy Jr.’s Newly Released "ACTOR IN AN Art Business: The Hollywood of William Holden" is a Compelling Exploration of a Cinematic Legend

“ACTOR IN AN Art Business: The Hollywood of William Holden” from Christian Faith Publishing author Martin Keith Sopocy Jr. is a thoughtful examination of the life and career of William Holden, offering a unique perspective informed by the author’s personal journey with dyslexia and a lifelong passion for film history.