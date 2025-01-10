Barbara Rosenbaum’s Newly Released "Children’s Bible Fun Workbook" is an Engaging Resource for Nurturing Faith in Children
“Children’s Bible Fun Workbook: This book is designed to bring God into your conversations.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara Rosenbaum is a creative tool aimed at helping children connect with the Bible and develop a personal relationship with God.
El Paso, TX, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Children’s Bible Fun Workbook: This book is designed to bring God into your conversations.”: a delightful and interactive workbook that encourages children to explore the Bible in a fun and engaging way. “Children’s Bible Fun Workbook: This book is designed to bring God into your conversations.” is the creation of published author, Barbara Rosenbaum, who grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in a church atmosphere, seeking God. Her walk led her to Jesus on a personal level and continues to follow the Lord, being active at her church in El Paso, Texas. Her time is spent with God, which is how this book came into being. Barbara was looking for a way to share Jesus with her great-grandson, who lives in a different state far away. So the book is a product to help him get to know the Bible. Barbara desires to help people meet the Lord and have an everlasting relationship with God.
Rosenbaum shares, “This book was written with our children in mind. I started this book as a fun way for my great-grandson to learn different parts of the Bible. This would help him become familiar with different sections of the Bible and learn to love, grow, and walk with God in his precious life.
"This book is meant to serve as a resource for adults to help guide children to develop character and have love in their hearts to serve God. This book will also help adults who are looking for a starting point to get familiar with the Bible in a simple way that will challenge you to read more. This book will leave you empowered to find God and strengthen your walk with the Lord.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Rosenbaum’s new book is designed not only to introduce children to biblical concepts but also to empower parents and caregivers to engage in meaningful conversations about faith.
Consumers can purchase “Children’s Bible Fun Workbook: This book is designed to bring God into your conversations.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Children’s Bible Fun Workbook: This book is designed to bring God into your conversations.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
