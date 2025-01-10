Larry J. Horton’s Newly Released "Stories from the Heart" is an Inspiring Collection of Faith-Based Tales for All Ages
“Stories from the Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry J. Horton is a heartfelt collection of short stories that blend humor, life lessons, and Christian values, suitable for readers of all ages.
Jacksonville, FL, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Stories from the Heart,” a warm and engaging compilation of short stories designed to uplift and inspire readers, is the creation of published author, Larry J. Horton.
Horton shares, “This book is a compilation of simple, easy-to-read short stories suitable for almost any age reader. Some are humorous. Some are more serious. Some are true stories about me or about my life. Most, however, have a Christian message buried within the words of the story. The last ten to twelve stories are probably for younger children, although I enjoy them myself. I attempted to exhibit love, friendship, loyalty, bravery, unselfishness, as well as understanding that God has a purpose for each one of us no matter what our ability is, what our size is, or what our handicap is. God has a job for each one of us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry J. Horton’s new book is an inspirational read, offering life lessons on love, bravery, and faith, and encouraging readers to find purpose and meaning in their lives.
Consumers can purchase “Stories from the Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stories from the Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
