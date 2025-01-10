Karalee Ratliff’s Newly Released "Redemption" is a Captivating and Heartfelt Christian Novel
“Redemption” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karalee Ratliff is a powerful narrative that explores themes of faith, love, and healing as characters navigate the challenges of their spiritual journeys.
Boswell, IN, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Redemption,” a compelling and emotional tale of faith, family, and the transformative power of God’s love, is the creation of published author, Karalee Ratliff.
Ratliff shares, “The Christian journey is always a journey of pitfalls, mountains, peaks, and valleys. As Tim continues to find his way through these narrow roads, he finds that his family is connected to another. An unforeseen sequence of events brings three families together, reveals hidden secrets of the past, finds true love here on Earth, and begins the healing of many wounds. A voyage of astonishing outcomes, tears of remembrance, displays of unconditional love, along with the threads of healing that come when we surrender our will to our Lord Jesus Christ. As you embark on this trip with Tim and all those involved, I pray that you will see the lifelong events in your own life and know that peace and healing can be attained…when we believe.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karalee Ratliff’s new book invites readers to experience a deeply moving story of redemption, showing how faith can bring healing and connection in the face of life’s most challenging moments.
Consumers can purchase “Redemption” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Redemption,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ratliff shares, “The Christian journey is always a journey of pitfalls, mountains, peaks, and valleys. As Tim continues to find his way through these narrow roads, he finds that his family is connected to another. An unforeseen sequence of events brings three families together, reveals hidden secrets of the past, finds true love here on Earth, and begins the healing of many wounds. A voyage of astonishing outcomes, tears of remembrance, displays of unconditional love, along with the threads of healing that come when we surrender our will to our Lord Jesus Christ. As you embark on this trip with Tim and all those involved, I pray that you will see the lifelong events in your own life and know that peace and healing can be attained…when we believe.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karalee Ratliff’s new book invites readers to experience a deeply moving story of redemption, showing how faith can bring healing and connection in the face of life’s most challenging moments.
Consumers can purchase “Redemption” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Redemption,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories