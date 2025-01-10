J. Benjamin’s Newly Released "The Woman The Warrior" is an Inspiring Exploration of Women’s Spiritual Strength and Purpose
“The Woman The Warrior: Equipped for Purpose and Empowered for Destiny” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Benjamin is an insightful guide that explores the God-given roles, purpose, and spiritual empowerment of women, encouraging readers to embrace their destinies.
New York, NY, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Woman The Warrior: Equipped for Purpose and Empowered for Destiny”: an empowering resource that redefines the role of women from a biblical perspective, offering wisdom and encouragement for both women and men. “The Woman The Warrior: Equipped for Purpose and Empowered for Destiny” is the creation of published author, J. Benjamin, a dedicated husband and father of two.
J. Benjamin shares, “The purpose of this book was to give a fundamental template into the role and purpose of a woman as God intended.
"The book would help inform and guide younger ladies as they mature into womanhood. For those who have already attained womanhood, it would help encourage and stir up their quest to attain their god -given purposes.
"The woman; the warrior is intended for single and married women as it speaks to their purposes in life. This purpose has far more reaching significance than we assume. For men it will create a better understanding and perspective of the woman from a biblical perspective.
"The woman is a vital key to the formation and realization of destinies.
"If man was fully self-sustained and equipped, there will be no need for a helper.
"However, on the contrary, he does need help and God saw that, hence as his blessing to humanity, he created the Woman.
"From the beginning of time, the formation of man was not without a purpose. God had an assignment in mind when he formed man and he created tools of sustainability in the field.
"The suitability of a helper for man was thought through by God. After pondering on how to sustain man, he formed the woman.
"A woman who lives according to the will of God and aware of her assignment, is known by God.
"The woman as a helper, equipped by God, as so much to offer to help meet the primary purpose of God.
"The woman; the warrior brings to the fore the ongoing battle with an unexhausted enemy; hence the woman needs to be strategic and understand who she is, whose she is and what she has been called to do.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Benjamin’s new book offers readers a powerful blend of biblical teachings, practical guidance, and inspiration to live with purpose and resilience.
Consumers can purchase “The Woman The Warrior: Equipped for Purpose and Empowered for Destiny” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Woman The Warrior: Equipped for Purpose and Empowered for Destiny,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
J. Benjamin shares, “The purpose of this book was to give a fundamental template into the role and purpose of a woman as God intended.
"The book would help inform and guide younger ladies as they mature into womanhood. For those who have already attained womanhood, it would help encourage and stir up their quest to attain their god -given purposes.
"The woman; the warrior is intended for single and married women as it speaks to their purposes in life. This purpose has far more reaching significance than we assume. For men it will create a better understanding and perspective of the woman from a biblical perspective.
"The woman is a vital key to the formation and realization of destinies.
"If man was fully self-sustained and equipped, there will be no need for a helper.
"However, on the contrary, he does need help and God saw that, hence as his blessing to humanity, he created the Woman.
"From the beginning of time, the formation of man was not without a purpose. God had an assignment in mind when he formed man and he created tools of sustainability in the field.
"The suitability of a helper for man was thought through by God. After pondering on how to sustain man, he formed the woman.
"A woman who lives according to the will of God and aware of her assignment, is known by God.
"The woman as a helper, equipped by God, as so much to offer to help meet the primary purpose of God.
"The woman; the warrior brings to the fore the ongoing battle with an unexhausted enemy; hence the woman needs to be strategic and understand who she is, whose she is and what she has been called to do.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Benjamin’s new book offers readers a powerful blend of biblical teachings, practical guidance, and inspiration to live with purpose and resilience.
Consumers can purchase “The Woman The Warrior: Equipped for Purpose and Empowered for Destiny” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Woman The Warrior: Equipped for Purpose and Empowered for Destiny,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories