Lisa Garrett’s Newly Released "The Colors of Love" is a Heartfelt and Spiritually Enriching Exploration of Faith and Divine Connection
“The Colors Of Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa Garrett is a beautifully written journey of faith, self-discovery, and spiritual connection that inspires readers to embrace life with a childlike sense of wonder and a profound appreciation for divine love.
Alexandria, VA, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Colors Of Love,” a captivating exploration of spirituality and faith that invites readers to reflect on their connection to a higher power, is the creation of published author, Lisa Garrett.
Garrett shares, “Lisa’s journey as an author began when she sought solace in a higher power, craving a paternal presence. Through this divine connection, she felt inspired to share stories that resonate on a spiritual level.
"Motivated by a deep passion and faith, and driven by the simple yet profound question, 'Where does God come from?' Lisa sets out to create a book that would touch hearts with hope and words that ignite wonder and curiosity in her readers.
"Prepare to be transported, uplifted, and enlightened as you delve into a transformative fusion of imagination and spirituality as Lisa encourages readers to approach her book with the purity of a child’s heart and the thirst for wisdom that urges them to embrace childlike innocence and a hunger for knowledge.
"Embark on an enchanting journey of self-discovery through faith, spirituality, and the eternal LOVE.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Garrett’s new book is a tender and thought-provoking work that inspires readers to explore their faith with an open heart and mind.
Consumers can purchase “The Colors Of Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Colors Of Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
