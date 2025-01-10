Thomas H. Carroll IV’s New Book, "Simple Southern Recipes from Mother to Son," is a Collection of Recipes and Lessons Inspired by Precious Shared Family Moments
Seguin, TX, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Thomas H. Carroll IV, who served as a member of the Texas National Guard and holds a master’s degree in business administration from Northcentral University, has completed his most recent book, “Simple Southern Recipes from Mother to Son”: a stirring collection of beloved Southern recipes passed down through generations, inspired by hours spent between the author and his grandmother cooking together.
“The title of my book is ‘Simple Southern Recipes from Mother to Son,’” writes Thomas. “The title comes from cooking in the kitchen with my grandmother, Anna Dorothy Jones. That was my favorite thing to do growing up. We would be in the kitchen for hours planning and preparing food for the family. As she shared her recipes for food, she also shared her recipes for love. I did not realize until later in life that the lessons you learn in the kitchen would also be lessons in life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Thomas H. Carroll IV’s book is a heartfelt invitation for readers to connect with their own family traditions, share in the love of Southern cooking, and discover the deeper meanings behind the meals we share with others. As Thomas reflects on the lessons learned in the kitchen, he reveals how these culinary traditions also taught him timeless lessons about family, love, and life.
Whether a seasoned chef or a novice in the kitchen, “Simple Southern Recipes from Mother to Son” offers a sense of belonging and nostalgia to readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Simple Southern Recipes from Mother to Son” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
