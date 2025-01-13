Author Manasah Bonner’s New Book, "Ripples: Book One: The Burgeoning Darkness," is a Collection of Haunting Intertwined Short Stories

Recent release “Ripples: Book One: The Burgeoning Darkness” from Newman Springs Publishing author Manasah Bonner follows four Black teenagers conscripted by the visions as they are thrust into rescuing five teens kidnapped and waiting to be harvested by an ancient soul eater.