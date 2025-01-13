Author Manasah Bonner’s New Book, "Ripples: Book One: The Burgeoning Darkness," is a Collection of Haunting Intertwined Short Stories
Recent release “Ripples: Book One: The Burgeoning Darkness” from Newman Springs Publishing author Manasah Bonner follows four Black teenagers conscripted by the visions as they are thrust into rescuing five teens kidnapped and waiting to be harvested by an ancient soul eater.
New York, NY, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Manasah Bonner has completed his new book, “Ripples: Book One: The Burgeoning Darkness”: a unique collection of horror stories featuring a tangible darkness exposed by the rippling visions of an innocent Black five-year-old autistic girl, an avenging angel of death born from a womb of abandonment, and suicide stalks its prey, a gang leader with a forgotten past and a status-threatening secret dreams of a quiet life in Costa Rica, a father who has lived two lives is now threatened by a demon from his past, and a hunter of souls.
Author Manasah Bonner writes, “Brandon’s mind bounced frantically off the walls of denial. He could not believe what he was not seeing. He was tied up and engulfed in a void he could almost feel. He attempted to turn his head for no other reason than to see something that would reinforce his denial of reality. The wire around his neck stopped him. The more he tried to escape, the harder it was to breathe. As he struggled, the wire around his ankles, knees, waist, elbows and neck, tightened like a noose. Tears welled up in his eyes as panic rose in his heart. His body tensed as he felt an even deeper darkness swallow him. As it sucked him in, he thought of how worried his father would be and how he might blame himself for his fourteen-year-old son’s disappearance. After all, Brandon had made it clear to his parents that he had better things to do than spend thirty days making the house hametz-free.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Manasah Bonner’s unnerving work follows as a teenager and his three friends are catapulted into a battle against a foe, centuries old and infinitely evil.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Ripples: Book One: The Burgeoning Darkness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
