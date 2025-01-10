Author Alfreda Bailey’s New Book, "Prototype," Follows a Mother and Her Child as They Attempt to Flee the Dangers of Both Cyber-Humans and the Wealthy Elite of Her World

Recent release “Prototype” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Alfreda Bailey is a compelling sci-fi novel that centers around Gayle and her son, David, who are forced into hiding after cyber-human hybrids begin warring with each other in her city. Desperate to escape, Gayle’s journey explores the darkness of her world’s upper class, and the power that those below have to make actual change.