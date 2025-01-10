Author Alfreda Bailey’s New Book, "Prototype," Follows a Mother and Her Child as They Attempt to Flee the Dangers of Both Cyber-Humans and the Wealthy Elite of Her World
Recent release “Prototype” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Alfreda Bailey is a compelling sci-fi novel that centers around Gayle and her son, David, who are forced into hiding after cyber-human hybrids begin warring with each other in her city. Desperate to escape, Gayle’s journey explores the darkness of her world’s upper class, and the power that those below have to make actual change.
San Ramon, CA, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alfreda Bailey, a dedicated Trekkie who lives in California with her eight-year-old cat, where she enjoys hiking and exploring beautiful beaches, has completed her new book, “Prototype”: a riveting novel that explores the power dynamics between the wealthy elites and the desperate underclass, set against an ongoing cyber-human war in the sci-fi setting of the Dome.
“When a greedy scientist and a power-seeking corporation created the guardian program, an experiment with cyber-human hybrids programmed to train children to be perfect citizens, the prototypes became self-aware, developing personalities that distort their mission and threaten the entire Dome,” writes Bailey. “More powerful than their creators, the prototypes test their abilities in a battle of wills that drives Gayle and her eight-year-old son, David, into hiding in the perilous slums of the Downs, which she desperately tried to escape by volunteering for the program. The hybrids ultimately turn against each other, using Gayle and David as pawns in a game that shows the dark side of the wealthy Uptown world and the revolutionary power of the Dome underclass.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Alfreda Bailey’s riveting tale will transport readers as they follow Gayle and David’s desperate attempts to find safety amidst the dangers of the Dome. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Prototype” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, challenging them to reflect upon the power they have to enact change and fight back against those in power willing to harm and oppress others for their own selfish desire.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Prototype" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
