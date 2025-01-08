Lucky Doll Lingerie Unveils New Valentine's Day Lingerie Collection
Lucky Doll Lingerie is redefining the way Filipinas celebrate Valentine’s Day with the launch of its new Valentine’s Lingerie Collection, designed to empower women of all shapes and sizes. The collection, which includes an expanded range of plus-size styles, features luxurious satins, intricate lace, and bold statement pieces that prioritize both confidence and comfort.
Manila, Philippines, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This year’s collection is part of Lucky Doll’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity in fashion. By offering a broader selection of sizes, the brand ensures that every woman — from petite to plus-size — can find lingerie that not only fits well but also flatters her unique figure.
“Lingerie should be a celebration of the body, not an attempt to conceal or conform,” says Ella Lim, founder of Lucky Doll Lingerie. “With this collection, we aim to inspire women to feel confident, sexy, and unapologetically themselves, no matter their size or shape.”
Key Highlights of the Valentine’s Collection
Expanded Plus-Size Offerings
For the first time, Lucky Doll has introduced a wider array of plus-size options. From sultry satin bras to flirtatious lace babydolls, the designs cater to women looking to celebrate their curves with elegance and style.
Flirty Meets Functional
The collection blends seductive aesthetics with comfort, ensuring women can enjoy both special moments and everyday wear with ease.
Sizes for Every Body
With an extensive range of sizes, Lucky Doll emphasizes inclusivity, celebrating Filipinas of all body types.
In addition to its focus on design and inclusivity, Lucky Doll offers customer-friendly perks such as discreet same-day delivery within Metro Manila and free shipping for orders over P2,999.
The Valentine’s Lingerie Collection is now available on Lucky Doll’s website, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Whether planning a romantic evening, practicing self-love, or simply seeking beautiful lingerie, the collection encourages women to celebrate themselves every day.
About Lucky Doll Lingerie
Lucky Doll Lingerie is a leading Filipino lingerie brand dedicated to empowering women since 2006, through inclusive and stylish lingerie. By offering a diverse range of sizes and designs, the brand seeks to make every woman feel confident, comfortable, and celebrated in her own skin.
For more information or to shop the collection, follow the brand on social media.
Contact
Ella Lim
639953332820
luckydollstore.com
