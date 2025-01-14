QNAP Officially Launches myQNAPcloud Storage, a Cloud for File Drives and Backup Destinations
Taipei, Taiwan, January 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing and storage solutions innovator, today officially released myQNAPcloud Storage following its successful beta. Designed to meet the needs of data storage and disaster-proof data protection for individuals and businesses, the platform offers seamless, high-performance, and secure cloud storage, with other advantages such as free data transmission.
myQNAPcloud Storage integrates seamlessly with QNAP NAS backup solutions, including the popular Hybrid Backup Sync, providing users with a hybrid cloud storage solution that simplifies data backup, synchronization, and file sharing. By combining the reliability of on-premises NAS with the scalability of cloud storage, users can enjoy flexible and cost-efficient storage options that adapt to their specific needs.
Key Features and Benefits:
• 16GB Free Storage: Everyone with a QNAP Account is entitled to 16GB free storage space as standard.
• Budget-Friendly Subscriptions: Significantly lower subscription costs compared to other cloud services, making it an economical choice for businesses.
• No Data Transmission Costs: Save more as myQNAPcloud Storage eliminates additional charges for data transmission.
• 13 Global Data Centers: Enjoy high performance and speed with 13 strategically located data centers worldwide.
• Data Immutability: Achieved using WORM (Write Once, Read Many) and Object Lock technology, ensuring your critical data is protected from ransomware and accidental modification.
• Easy Data management: Features include versioning, lifecycle settings, access privileges, and activity monitoring, enhancing business data management efficiency.
• Comprehensive Security: Safeguard your data with server-side encryption and personal vault, ensuring the utmost privacy and protection against unauthorized access.
• Global Accessibility: Access your data anytime, anywhere, using a wide range of devices and platforms, including the Qfile Pro mobile companion app.
"We are thrilled to officially launch the myQNAPcloud Storage service in 2025, empowering users with a reliable and scalable cloud solution for data storage and backup," said Andy Fung, Product Manager of QNAP. "This milestone underscores our commitment to delivering innovations that enhance NAS experiences and bridge local and cloud storage."
Availability
myQNAPcloud Storage is now officially available, and every QNAP Account is entitled to 16GB free storage space. To learn more about myQNAPcloud Storage, including subscription plans and pricing, see https://www.qnap.com/go/software/myqnapcloud-storage.
