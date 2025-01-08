iWT 2025 Rises to Unique Travel Demands
Japan's Int'l Wellness Tourism Expo (iWT) returns June 25-27, 2025 at Tokyo Big Sight. Discover the latest in wellness travel, from mental health retreats & active adventures to cutting-edge tech & personalized experiences.
Tokyo, Japan, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The wellness tourism industry is definitely on a transformative path with client demands ramping up and changing the game. Instead of the usual relaxing vacations, travellers are now looking for experiences that are unique and healing.
At the 3rd Int’l Wellness Tourism Expo, these changes in preferences are reflected in the expansive show offerings that visitors can expect. Organised by RX Japan Ltd., the 2025 show will open its doors on June 25–27 at Tokyo Big Sight.
This will happen concurrently with the 2nd Tourism Marketing Expo and the Int’l Tourism Tradeshow, with the previous edition successfully gathering 9,357 visitors and 144 exhibitors from 26 countries and regions.
Investing in Mental Wellness
Wellness tourism reports from 2024 point out the rise of travelling for mental health improvement, especially after the pandemic. Aside from fulfilling the desire to feel physical freedom and mobility after the lockdown, there is also the need to enhance mental well-being.
Other factors that contribute to this rise are daily stressors from a fast-paced life and work culture, as well as a genuine wish to connect with oneself after experiencing burnout.
Hence, travellers are looking for retreats that give importance to meditation, breathwork, yoga, therapeutic interventions, and even medical facilities specialising in stress management and mental wellness.
This shift conveys the destigmatisation of mental health in society, entrusting more value to such concerns.
Additionally, findings confirm that wellness tourism, notably those with a focus on mental well-being, is no longer a female-dominated area. There is an increase in male travellers looking for executive health check-ups and mindfulness activities.
A More Personal & Active Approach
Today’s wellness tourism also saw a rise in personalised and active relaxation, opposite to the customary passive retreats and lounging.
Don’t get it wrong, there is still a strong market for lax vacationing, but a new breed of travellers has proven the gusto for nature experiences, unique adventures, and tailored itineraries powered by AI and tech innovations.
Select destinations specialise in nature-immersive and eco-friendly trips. Aside from providing guilt-free accommodations and services that are sustainable, relaxation through hiking, trekking, camping, rafting, and kayaking is available for enjoyment — allowing explorers to connect with nature and themselves.
Sports-focused centres are also a hit with tourists, especially those with athletic ambitions or those who just enjoy a good game. Wellness facilities now offer pro-athlete-level equipment, courts, and programmes.
Cultural tours are also gaining popularity among globetrotters, with aspirations to immerse themselves in other traditions.
Some of these are through guided tours in historical locations and museums, food walks and beverage sampling, as well as experiencing traditional medicine and healing.
Lastly, AI and technology have played an integral part in tailor-fitting plans for individuals. Updates on mobile phones, software, and equipment for hotels, spas, and medical facilities have made personalised travel possible.
From scouting destinations and booking flights to crafting a customised itinerary and food guide, digital automation has taken wellness tourism to greater heights.
iWT Answers These Demands
The Int’l Wellness Tourism Expo (iWT), being the first-of-its-kind exhibition in Japan, sees these rising demands. And certainly, it continues to bring the latest in the sector along with top exhibitors to fill the gap and uphold its leading position in the industry.
Just last year, well-established businesses and organisations participated in the show, bringing the best products, activities, and facilities to a verified audience:
• Gunma: Showcased nature-immersive trips to the Gunma Prefecture with relaxing hot springs and nutritious foods.
• Ayurvie: Offered Sri Lankan spa services ranging from personalised consultations and herbal remedies to holistic therapies.
• Jeju Wellness Camp: Set in the sprawling land of Jeju, Korea, they introduced travel packages that included yoga sessions, camping, trekking, and a chance to experience Jeju villages and traditional meals.
• Omotesando Wellness Integrative Medicine Clinic: Offered medical wellness services with top medical equipment, cutting-edge medicine, naturopathy, bioresonance therapies, test kits for early illness detection, and more.
These are just some of the excellent businesses in the field of wellness tourism that are exhibited at iWT. Leaping from this success, visitors to the 2025 show can expect the same expertise and experience as iWT prioritises the needs of a growing industry and its stakeholders.
Find these and more at iWT 2025
The rising trends in wellness tourism definitely shape the path that the sector is on, especially in the face of tech innovation and shifting societal priorities.
With greater emphasis on mental wellness, active and experiential relaxation, and personalised travel, iWT equally rises to the challenge and continues to provide value to exhibitors and visitors alike.
To explore more of what iWT can greatly offer, visit https://www.itt-show.jp/tokyo/en-gb/about/iwt.html/.
Contact
Yumi Nozaki
