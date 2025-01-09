MICRODIA Launches MEGACharge300 Charging Station: A High-Performance Solution for Modern Device Charging Needs
Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong S.A.R., January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MICRODIA, a recognized leader in mobile electronic solutions, has announced the launch of the MEGACharge300 Charging Station, a 300W desktop charger designed to meet the demands of today’s tech-savvy users. This innovative charging solution allows for the simultaneous charging of multiple devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds, without compromising on speed or safety.
The MEGACharge300 Charging Station incorporates advanced Leakage Current Suppression Technology, which addresses a common concern among users: the discomfort associated with electrical leakage during device charging. This feature ensures a safe and pleasant charging experience, eliminating the unsettling sensations often felt when using traditional chargers.
“MICRODIA aims to address all these inconveniences through our latest MEGACharge300 Charging Station, which incorporates innovative grounding technology,” said Andrew Parker, Key Account Manager, MICRODIA Asia Pacific Regional Business Unit. “With MEGACharge300, users can maintain a tidy and efficient workspace while enjoying a seamless charging experience.”
One of the standout features of the MEGACharge300 is its Customized Charging Control, which allows users to optimize the charging output for each connected device with a simple touch. The charger offers three distinct output modes — A, B, and C —enabling users to easily switch between settings to match the specific charging requirements of their devices. This adaptability ensures that whether charging a high-performance laptop or a low-power smartphone, the MEGA300 delivers the appropriate amount of power for efficient and safe charging.
The MEGACharge300 Charging Station features a four-port design, including three USB-C PD3.1 ports and one USB-A QC4.0 port, allowing users to charge up to four devices simultaneously. With a total output of 300W, the MEGACharge300 is capable of providing high-speed charging, ensuring that users remain connected and productive throughout their day. Its compact dimensions — measuring 3.8 inches x 3.3 inches x 1.3 inches and weighing only 15 ounces — make it an ideal companion for home, office, or travel.
In addition to its performance capabilities, the MEGACharge300 Charging Station boasts an aesthetically pleasing design. The transparent front cover showcases the organized components and circuits, creating a visually striking appearance that complements any modern workspace. An integrated TFT display provides real-time output information, allowing users to monitor the charging status of all connected devices at a glance. Furthermore, the ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the display's brightness based on surrounding light conditions, ensuring optimal visibility without disrupting the environment.
The MEGACharge300 is powered by GaN PRO Technology, which minimizes heat loss while maximizing performance. This technology not only ensures that the charger remains cool during operation but also enhances energy efficiency and extends the lifespan of both the charger and connected devices. With PD PPS Superfast Charging capabilities, the MEGACharge300 can charge two of the latest high-performance laptops, such as the MacBook 16”, to 60% in just 30 minutes, allowing users to quickly power up and return to their tasks.
Safety is a top priority for MICRODIA, and the MEGACharge300 Charging Station is equipped with NTC Protection, which continuously monitors temperature to prevent overheating during charging. This intelligent technology guarantees optimal charging performance while safeguarding devices from potential damage.
The MEGACharge300 Charging Station has undergone rigorous testing and has received quality certifications from the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), Conformité Européenne (CE), and Product Safety Electrical Appliance & Material (PSE). These certifications provide users with confidence in the safety and reliability of the product.
The MICRODIA MEGACharge300 Charging Station is now available for purchase on MICRODIA’s website and through select retailers.
About MICRODIA
Founded in 1991 by former Texas Instruments and IBM engineers, MICRODIA has grown into a global leader in mobile electronic solutions. With six manufacturing facilities across Asia, the company produces over 28 million products annually, which are distributed through more than 550 distributors to 250,000 retailers in over 135 countries worldwide.
The MEGACharge300 Charging Station incorporates advanced Leakage Current Suppression Technology, which addresses a common concern among users: the discomfort associated with electrical leakage during device charging. This feature ensures a safe and pleasant charging experience, eliminating the unsettling sensations often felt when using traditional chargers.
“MICRODIA aims to address all these inconveniences through our latest MEGACharge300 Charging Station, which incorporates innovative grounding technology,” said Andrew Parker, Key Account Manager, MICRODIA Asia Pacific Regional Business Unit. “With MEGACharge300, users can maintain a tidy and efficient workspace while enjoying a seamless charging experience.”
One of the standout features of the MEGACharge300 is its Customized Charging Control, which allows users to optimize the charging output for each connected device with a simple touch. The charger offers three distinct output modes — A, B, and C —enabling users to easily switch between settings to match the specific charging requirements of their devices. This adaptability ensures that whether charging a high-performance laptop or a low-power smartphone, the MEGA300 delivers the appropriate amount of power for efficient and safe charging.
The MEGACharge300 Charging Station features a four-port design, including three USB-C PD3.1 ports and one USB-A QC4.0 port, allowing users to charge up to four devices simultaneously. With a total output of 300W, the MEGACharge300 is capable of providing high-speed charging, ensuring that users remain connected and productive throughout their day. Its compact dimensions — measuring 3.8 inches x 3.3 inches x 1.3 inches and weighing only 15 ounces — make it an ideal companion for home, office, or travel.
In addition to its performance capabilities, the MEGACharge300 Charging Station boasts an aesthetically pleasing design. The transparent front cover showcases the organized components and circuits, creating a visually striking appearance that complements any modern workspace. An integrated TFT display provides real-time output information, allowing users to monitor the charging status of all connected devices at a glance. Furthermore, the ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the display's brightness based on surrounding light conditions, ensuring optimal visibility without disrupting the environment.
The MEGACharge300 is powered by GaN PRO Technology, which minimizes heat loss while maximizing performance. This technology not only ensures that the charger remains cool during operation but also enhances energy efficiency and extends the lifespan of both the charger and connected devices. With PD PPS Superfast Charging capabilities, the MEGACharge300 can charge two of the latest high-performance laptops, such as the MacBook 16”, to 60% in just 30 minutes, allowing users to quickly power up and return to their tasks.
Safety is a top priority for MICRODIA, and the MEGACharge300 Charging Station is equipped with NTC Protection, which continuously monitors temperature to prevent overheating during charging. This intelligent technology guarantees optimal charging performance while safeguarding devices from potential damage.
The MEGACharge300 Charging Station has undergone rigorous testing and has received quality certifications from the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), Conformité Européenne (CE), and Product Safety Electrical Appliance & Material (PSE). These certifications provide users with confidence in the safety and reliability of the product.
The MICRODIA MEGACharge300 Charging Station is now available for purchase on MICRODIA’s website and through select retailers.
About MICRODIA
Founded in 1991 by former Texas Instruments and IBM engineers, MICRODIA has grown into a global leader in mobile electronic solutions. With six manufacturing facilities across Asia, the company produces over 28 million products annually, which are distributed through more than 550 distributors to 250,000 retailers in over 135 countries worldwide.
Contact
MICRODIAContact
ASIA PACIFIC RBU Andrew Parker
+85231082286
www.microdia.com
ASIA PACIFIC RBU Andrew Parker
+85231082286
www.microdia.com
Categories