Diane Zimmer and Kimberly Zimmer’s Newly Released "The Red, White, and Blue" is an Engaging and Educational Children’s Book
“The Red, White, and Blue” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Diane Zimmer and Kimberly Zimmer is an informative and patriotic journey that teaches children the symbolic meaning behind the colors of the American flag.
Willseyville, NY, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Red, White, and Blue,” an educational book that takes young readers on a journey to understand the significance of the colors of the American flag, is the creation of published authors, Diane Zimmer and Kimberly Zimmer.
Diane Zimmer is a sixty-eight-year-old grandmother who is interested in teaching children what the colors of the American flag mean.
Diane Zimmer and Kimberly Zimmer share, “Come with us on a journey to discover what the colors of the American flag stand for.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Zimmer and Kimberly Zimmer’s new book is an excellent tool for parents and educators to instill a sense of patriotism and appreciation for the American flag in children, making it a perfect addition to any home or school library.
Consumers can purchase “The Red, White, and Blue” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Red, White, and Blue,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
