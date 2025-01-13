Lula Latigue’s Newly Released "Time Well Spent" is a Heartfelt and Spiritually Empowering Reflection on Faith and Personal Growth
“Time Well Spent” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lula Latigue is an inspiring collection of testimonies and reflections on the transformative power of faith, encouraging readers to embrace God’s plan with humility and trust.
New York, NY, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Time Well Spent”: a spiritually enriching work that celebrates the importance of personal time with God and the wisdom found in scripture. “Time Well Spent” is the creation of published author, Lula Latigue, a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Latigue shares, “The title of the book is simply acknowledging that what God says in scripture and personal time with him matters, but what anyone else says about you doesn’t matter anymore. It’s not top priority—how I am looked at as a Christian, what has been done to me, or what has been said, even the unrighteous prayers prayed against me. I am in a good place heartwise, and my soul loves the Lord.
"All of the testimonies written and experienced is enough to keep me until Jesus returns. Trusting that I may walk on this earth before and after salvation, that I have helped someone along the way in moving forward, staying humble when God uses this vessel to help someone grab hold of their salvation and all that God has for them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lula Latigue’s new book is a stirring testimony of faith, resilience, and the enduring love of God, offering readers encouragement to seek spiritual growth and trust in His divine plan.
Consumers can purchase “Time Well Spent” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Time Well Spent,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
